Toyota Launches New Brand Film, Getaway Driver, Featuring Its 2024 Corolla and Corolla Cross Hybrid Nightshade Editions

Two of Bach’s friends urge him to get into the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Nightshade, as they run away from a guy with a chainsaw in Getaway Driver. (Photo: Business Wire)

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toyota today announced the release of the short brand film Getaway Driver, as part of its latest national ad and media campaign supporting the Corolla Hybrid. The Corolla Hybrid Nightshade Edition, a style driven vehicle that is fun to drive, features a sporty exterior, 18-inch bronze finished wheels and blacked-out accents.

Presented together with SiriusXM®, Getaway Driver was conceived and produced to appeal specifically to GenZ/Millennial consumers, and prominently features noted comic-actor “King Bach,” a celebrated internet personality who commands an audience of over 25MM and 28MM followers on his Instagram and TikTok platforms, respectively. The humorous short film pays homage to the ever popular psycho-horror genre, and marks Bach’s first foray into television commercial advertising.

Getaway Driver is set to premiere on Tuesday, June 25th at 4:00 p.m. CT on the Toyota YouTube channel, and Bach himself will be on-hand as part of a live chat, simultaneously engaging with viewers and fans via the platform. “I’m thrilled about this unique opportunity to chat live and to engage real-time with my fans, as well as fans of cars and Toyota,” Bach says. “I am humbled to be able to partner with such a respected and high quality brand, and can’t wait for everyone to see the final video.”

The film’s 4.5-minute narrative opens with a panicked Bach making a desperate dash from a rundown, rural farmhouse in the woods, shrouded by night, with a chainsaw-wielding killer on his heels in hot pursuit. He has phoned a friend, saying simply, “I need to get away!,” and the friend promptly arrives to rescue him, just in time, at the wheel of the Corolla Hybrid Nightshade AWD.

As the duo pulls away, the friend hilariously begins to describe the features of the 138 hp, all-wheel drive Corolla Hybrid, swiftly navigating the winding country roads and hills as a group of friends try to reunite with him in a Corolla Cross Hybrid Nightshade. For the Toyota brand, the new film short represents a fresh approach, and a fun take for heightening the promotion of the popular nameplate.

“Sometimes, we all need to stretch and push boundaries and just have a little fun. I think this over‐the‐top, humor‐driven creative execution of Getaway Driver for the Corolla Hybrid Nightshade does just that," said Jeff Buchanan, Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “The Corolla Hybrid is a fun‐to‐drive vehicle with a great design that offers excellent fuel economy, AWD, and of course, the quality and reliability that people expect when they buy a Toyota,” he adds.

SiriusXM® is a standard feature in all Toyota models sold in the Continental U.S., and Toyota customers receive a three-month subscription to SiriusXM® with the purchase of their vehicle that delivers SiriusXM®’s full lineup of exclusive and curated content, plus access to SiriusXM® outside the vehicles on the SiriusXM app.

ABOUT TOYOTA

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 34 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 29 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved and diverse communities near the company’s U.S. operating sites. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

ABOUT SIRIUSXM® HOLDINGS INC.

SiriusXM® is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM®; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM® offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand and curated programming across music, talk, news and sports. For more about SiriusXM®, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

Note to journalists and editors: A toolkit of additional visual assets can be accessed here.