Luma Financial Technologies Partners with Gradient Insurance Brokerage to Offer Advanced Annuity Tools to KonnexME Platform

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luma Financial Technologies (“Luma”), the world’s top independent, multi-issuer, structured products, and annuities platform, is pleased to announce their latest partnership with Gradient InsuranceBrokerage, LLC (“Gradient”), an independent marketing organization specializing in fixed annuities and life insurance. This collaboration is poised to empower Gradient’s proprietary KonnexME platform, equipping financial services professionals (“FSPs”) in the annuity sector with exclusive access to Luma’s extensive suite of educational resources, state of the art analytics, advanced suitability tools and comprehensive product lifecycle capabilities.

Luma is at the forefront in developing comprehensive annuity solutions, delivering extensive tools encompassing learning, assessment, configuration, comparison, and order tracking functionalities. Newly available educational resources for Gradient’s FSPs include NAIC carrier product training and carrier marketing materials, aiding FSPs in positioning the benefits of annuities effectively and compliantly. Furthermore, Luma's resources empower FSPs by providing extensive data on the entire annuity lifecycle and streamlines the product discovery process, enabling FSPs to efficiently compare and assess various annuity products.

“We are thrilled to announce a first-of-it’s-kind strategic partnership that infuses our resources and expertise with the KonnexME technology platform to offer unparalleled opportunities to FSPs," said Jay Charles, Director of Annuity Products at Luma Financial Technologies. "By combining strengths, we are poised to empower the FSPs with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of annuity management confidently."

Through comprehensive support offerings and business coaching, Gradient is committed to providing FSP-first support, specialized expertise, proven marketing systems, and comprehensive value-added professional and educational services. With the integration of Luma into KonnexME, FSPs gain access to client-level performance reporting and alerts for product events, reinforcing their commitment to driving optimal client outcomes through personalized services.

"We are excited to collaborate with Luma Financial Technologies to elevate our proprietary technology solutions," said Kristina Walch, Chief Operating Officer at Gradient Financial Group. "This partnership reaffirms our dedication to equipping FSPs with the best-in-class tools and resources to support their efforts in delivering a confident financial future for their clients."

For more information on Luma’s market leading annuity tools, visit www.lumafintech.com

About Luma Financial Technologies

Founded in 2018, Luma Financial Technologies (“Luma”) has pioneered a cutting-edge fintech software platform that has been adopted by broker/dealer firms, RIA offices, and private banks around the world. By using Luma, institutional and retail investors have a fully customizable, independent, buy-side technology platform that helps financial teams more efficiently learn about, research, purchase, and manage alternative investments as well as annuities.

Luma gives these users the ability to oversee the full, end-to-end process lifecycle by offering a suite of solutions. These include education resources and training materials; creation and pricing of custom structured products; electronic order entry; and post-trade management. By prioritizing transparency and ease of use, Luma is a multi-issuer, multi-wholesaler, and multi-product option that advisors can utilize to best meet their clients’ specific portfolio needs.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Luma also has offices in New York, NY, Zurich, Switzerland, and Miami, FL. For more information, please visit Luma’s website, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Gradient Insurance Brokerage, LLC

Gradient Insurance Brokerage, LLC., is a premier insurance marketing organization founded in 2005 by Chuck and Tami Lucius, dedicated to providing innovative solutions for insurance professionals and clients across the nation. Leveraging a proprietary technology platform, Gradient has redefined the insurance marketplace by enhancing the connection between financial services professionals and their clients with efficiency and reliability. With a reputation for rapid growth and excellence, Gradient offers a comprehensive suite of insurance products, including life, health, and annuity products, tailored to meet the evolving needs of today's market. Gradient Insurance Brokerage is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.gradientfinancialgroup.com.