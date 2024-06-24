Helios Technologies Unveils SenderCAN® Plus: The Next Generation of I/O Modules for Rugged Applications

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology, has launched its SenderCAN® Plus series, the next-generation of input/output control modules which offer enhanced communication capabilities to streamline data integration across rugged machine and equipment applications for controls and power loads. Developed by subsidiary Enovation Controls, the SenderCAN® Plus solution is the next generation of SenderCAN® I/O module, eliminating the need for an additional controller, boosting flexibility, reducing complexity and lowering costs.

“SenderCAN® Plus embodies our commitment to innovation and our dedication to supporting the evolving needs of our customers,” said Josef Matosevic, President and Chief Executive Officer of Helios. “By allowing users to configure their I/O modules through software, we are not just offering a product but a customizable solution that adapts to a wide array of applications, ensuring reliability and performance in the toughest environments.”

The SenderCAN® Plus marks a significant advancement for streamlining integration and customization of data by OEM developers and technicians. The SenderCAN® Plus I/O module significantly simplifies the addition of sensor inputs for pressure, flow, temperature, speed, acceleration, or position to an existing J1939 network. It also allows for the addition of operator inputs such as switches and potentiometers to facilitate improved automation and integration of data with all devices within the network. The increased breadth of data enables complex decisions in controllers as well as trigger warnings and faults while providing visual information for the operator interface display.

With a dual output capability, SenderCAN® Plus maximizes communications within the machines’ operating system providing for seamless integration of the hydraulics system with the engine and powertrain. Its comprehensive J1939 library provides for fast, simple customization to address many diverse application needs. The compact design of the SenderCAN® Plus enables easy installation in limited space.

Key Features of SenderCAN® Plus include:

Software Configurable Inputs: Unprecedented customization options tailored to the specific needs of each application.

Unprecedented customization options tailored to the specific needs of each application. Dual Output Control Options: Enhanced control and versatility catering to a wide range of operational requirements.

Enhanced control and versatility catering to a wide range of operational requirements. Frequency Signal Conversion: Ensuring precise position or speed data capture and integration for enhanced performance.

Ensuring precise position or speed data capture and integration for enhanced performance. Intuitive Configuration Tool: Streamlining the setup process with a user-friendly interface accessible to users of all levels.

Streamlining the setup process with a user-friendly interface accessible to users of all levels. Comprehensive J1939 Library: Simplifying custom message creation for seamless data communication and integration.

About Enovation Controls

Enovation Controls is a fast growing and innovative manufacturer of electronic controls and displays for diverse markets. Enovation Controls is an international leader in fully tailored solutions for engines, engine-driven equipment, and specialty vehicles with a broad range of displays, controls, and instrumentation products. With an internationally diverse team, Enovation Controls serves customers around the world with global sales, manufacturing, and engineering operations. Enovation Controls also partners directly with OEMs and supports a worldwide network of authorized distributors and system integrators. Visit us at www.enovationcontrols.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.