DocGo Secures Five New Contracts to Provide Healthcare In Markets Across the United States

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DocGo Inc. (Nasdaq: DCGO) (“DocGo” or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology-enabled mobile health services, today announced it has secured five new contracts that include remote patient monitoring (RPM), virtual care management (VCM), chronic care management (CCM), cardiac implantable electronic device (CIED), and a care gap closure program for a national health plan. These noteworthy examples of new DocGo contracts expand the Company’s reach and ability to deliver quality virtual, in-person, and mobile healthcare services.

“We are proud to announce these new contracts for our mobile healthcare services,” said Lee Bienstock, CEO of DocGo. “These programs will enable us to reach more people with proactive healthcare – helping keep them healthy and out of the hospital.”

New contracts include:

An agreement with a national health plan with approximately five million members where DocGo will help close care gaps and lower medical costs for hard to reach, unengaged members, and underserved populations. DocGo expects to launch a program in California to provide preventative services including annual wellness visits/physicals, vaccinations, diabetic retinopathy screenings, bone mineral density screenings, electrocardiograms (ECG), and more.

An agreement with a not-for-profit that owns and operates 10 hospitals and numerous clinics in the Pacific Northwest for whom DocGo already monitors 3,900 patients. The Company expects to add an additional 4,000 patients at two additional clinics for CIED remote monitoring.

An agreement with a hospital clinic in Oklahoma where DocGo expects to monitor over 1,000 patients for CIED.

An agreement with a cardiovascular institute in Delaware where DocGo expects to monitor over 350 patients for CIED.

An agreement with an assisted living provider with facilities across the Southwest where DocGo expects to provide Virtual Care Management, including RPM and CCM Services.

The addition of these five contracts broaden DocGo’s reach and impact, and will help expand patient access to essential healthcare needs.

About DocGo

DocGo is leading the proactive healthcare revolution with an innovative care delivery platform that includes mobile health services, remote patient monitoring and ambulance services. DocGo is helping to reshape the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly accessible care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo’s proprietary technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient’s home or workplace. Together with DocGo’s integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

