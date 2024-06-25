True Religion Announces Two New Jewelry Licensees: K&M Accessories for Women’s Jewelry and NES Group for Men’s Jewelry

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--True Religion, the iconic global lifestyle, apparel and accessories brand, today announced two new jewelry licensees: K&M Accessories for Women’s Jewelry and NES Group for Men’s Jewelry. Both collections will be available for Holiday 2024 in True Religion stores, truereligion.com, and select wholesale doors where True Religion is sold.

“Women’s and Men’s jewelry are key lifestyle categories which are important to True Religion’s expansion strategy,” said Michael Buckley, Chief Executive Officer, True Religion. “We know that our customer loves to stand out and look their best. With this jewelry collection, we know they won’t be disappointed.”

True Religion Jewelry styles include necklaces, bracelets, charms, and earrings for women and chains, charms, and bracelets for men. The collections feature gold and silver finishes, embossed and enameled logo details, accent stones, and braided fabrications. Both jewelry collections will be priced approximately at $28 - $62.

“We are thrilled to partner with True Religion, one of the most recognizable brands in the world,” said Todd Marcus, President, K&M Accessories. “It’s an honor to bring their vision for a jewelry collection to life.”

“True Religion has such an iconic status in the apparel world, and we are looking forward to helping them expand into jewelry,” said Michelle Cohen, VP and Creative Director, NES Group. “We are thrilled to partner with the True Religion team to continue their growth trajectory in the accessories market.”

About True Religion

In 2002, True Religion emerged onto the Los Angeles denim scene by blowing up the construction of the classic five-pocket jean. With its five-needle thread at two-stitch-per-inch process, the True Religion Super T stitch was instantly recognized for style that was unlike any other denim brand in the world. True Religion speaks to the uniqueness found in all of us. The brand is worn by athletes, musicians, and artists globally to express their individual style. Delivering an exclusive assortment of iconic styles, True Religion Brand Jeans focuses on producing high quality premium denim and sportswear for men, women, and kids.

About K&M Associates

K&M Associates, L.P. (an American Bitrite, Inc. company OTC: ABLT) is one of North America’s largest suppliers of fashion jewelry and hair accessories. Its main office and distribution center are located in Providence, Rhode Island. K&M also has showrooms and offices in New York City and two office locations in China for logistics, quality control, and product development support. K&M successfully serves all levels of retail trade in the U.S. and Canada, from mass market to upper tier department stores. K&M’s industry leading licensed and proprietary brands include Guess®, Vince Camuto®, C Wonder by Christian Siriano, T Tahari®, Robert Rose®, Berry®, Juicy Couture®, and Jessica McClintock™. K&M’s recognized marketplace strengths are its quality product and logistical capabilities, supported by partnerships with its customers in technology, product development, sales analysis, and merchandising services.

About NES Group

The NES Group is one of the largest jewelry manufacturers, designing and distributing internationally in the Fine, Bridge, and Fashion markets. For over 20 years, our commitment has been to create beautiful jewelry with careful attention to detail in design, quality, service, and value. The NES Group pairs strategic business insight with world-class operations to make our retail and branding partnerships successful and profitable. In addition to their extensive private label business, NES host several national brands including Juicy Couture, Kensie, Badgley Mischka, Nautica, Bestey Johnson, Jones New York, Nine West, and True Religion as their newest addition!