Boston Celtics World Champions Visit Gillette’s World Shaving Headquarters for a Championship Shave

Celtics stars Derrick White, Payton Pritchard and Al Horford get their smoothest shave of the season by barbers Josh Pereira, Devin Allen and Gio Depena at Gillette’s World Shave Headquarters. (Photo: Getty Images)

World Champion Derrick White of the Boston Celtics celebrates their victory with a fresh shave at Gillette World Headquarters. Gillette donated $25,000 to Special Olympics of Massachusetts on behalf of White, which is a cause close to his heart. (Photo: Getty Images)

Boston Celtic and World Champion Payton Pritchard partners with Gillette for his championship shave. Gillette donated $25,000 to Edgerley Family South Boston Boys & Girls Club since it is one of his favorite charities. (Photo: Getty Images)

Boston Celtic and World Champion Al Horford partners with Gillette for his championship shave. Gillette donated $25,000 to Best Buddies in his honor. (Photo: Getty Images)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Gillette hosted Boston Celtics stars and World Champions Derrick White, Al Horford and Payton Pritchard at the Company’s World Shaving Headquarters to honor the team’s record–breaking 18th World Championship title with a 'championship shave’ celebration and $75,000 in charitable donations.

While at Gillette, the newly minted champions celebrated with fans, received shaves from barbers including Gillette Barber Council member and owner of Title City Barbers, Josh Pereira and presented donations to three Boston-area nonprofit organizations. The barbers trimmed beards and shaved faces and heads using a variety of Gillette products including GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar, Gillette SkinGuard, and King C. Gillette, to get the players looking and feeling their best.

“At Gillette, it’s a long-standing tradition to commemorate a Boston championship with a championship shave, saved for celebrating the accomplishments of the best in their league with the best a man can get,” said Mariana McQuattie, Senior Vice President of Grooming for Gillette North America, “It’s an honor to be able to celebrate some our hometown’s newest champions, Derrick, Al and Payton, and have the opportunity to give back to our community at the same time.”

Gillette donated $25,000 on behalf of each player to a local nonprofit of their choice – Special Olympics Massachusetts, Edgerley Family South Boston Boys & Girls Club and Best Buddies. These organizations were recognized by the players and Gillette for the work they undertake daily to make a positive difference in the lives of Boston residents and beyond.

For more than 120 years, Gillette has delivered precision technology and unrivaled product performance – improving the lives of over 800 million consumers around the world.

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands.

