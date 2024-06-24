Six NEW Drinks! SONIC Introduces Premium Lineup of Curated Beverages with NEW Flavorista Favorites Menu

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hold onto your straws, America, and get ready to sip your way into a fun new era of drink innovation with SONIC® Drive-In! Long celebrated as the go-to destination for unique and refreshing drinks, SONIC is unveiling its brand-new Flavorista Favorites lineup of customized beverages. This exciting new menu, available exclusively within the SONIC App, promises to redefine the beverage experience with an exclusive selection of curated, premium drinks that can only be found at SONIC.

Dive into a menu of uniquely crafted drinks, featuring classic soft drinks and inventive slushes, lemonades and more. Flavorista Favorites are developed by SONIC flavor experts and are designed to deliver a burst of flavor and fun. These six innovative drinks will debut at X Games Ventura 2024 Presented by SONIC on June 28 and appear in the SONIC App on July 1:

The timeless taste of cola combined with a sweet hint of cherry vanilla. Twisted Flamingo: A refreshing twist of lemon-lime, cherry vanilla and sweet cream.

A bubbly drink with a citrusy burst of blood orange and real strawberries that whisks you away to paradise. Rainbow Slush: A rainbow-inspired slush with blue raspberry, real strawberries and lemonade that’s as colorful as it is delicious.

A tangy lemonade slush blended with sweet, creamy soft serve. Grape Escape: A bubbly mix of grape and lime that creates the perfect flavor escape.

"As the trailblazers of drink customization, our new app-exclusive lineup, Flavorista Favorites, offers something special for every taste – whether it’s sweet, tangy, creamy or citrusy," said Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC. "We’re unveiling these flavors at X Games Ventura Presented by SONIC this summer because the X Games embody the spirit of living free and escaping monotony, just as our drinks do for our fans. Previously, the number of ready-to-order drink combinations on our menu was limited to only a few SONIC signature drinks like Cherry Limeade and Ocean Water®, but now with these new ready-to-order options, it’s easier than ever to enjoy the bold flavors at SONIC with just the push of a button!"

X Games Ventura 2024 Presented by SONIC premium pass holders will be first in line to try some of the curated sips from the Flavorista Favorites collection in the SONIC Club '95 this weekend, June 27-30 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. SONIC Club '95 will also feature appearances throughout the weekend by X Games athletes and SONIC fans Tyler Bereman and Bryce Wettstein. Plus, competition attendees will have access to a limited-edition X Games x SONIC Skateboard before it goes live on the new SONIC online lifestyle portal, LiveFreeShopSonic.com. Visit XGames.com for the full X Games Ventura Presented by SONIC competition schedule, tickets and real-time updates.

"SONIC is my go-to spot after a day on the dirt. Whether satisfying my sweet tooth or gearing up for the next competition, SONIC helps me enjoy every delicious twist along the way," said freerider and 13-time X Games FMX medalist Tyler Bereman. "With Flavorista Favorites hitting the menu this summer, including my top pick, Paradise Sunset, there's room for new adventures and flavors alongside my old favorite, the Peanut Butter and Banana Shake."

"Living free to me means embracing every moment with spontaneity – and that includes treating myself! I've always been a fan of SONIC, especially their Chocolate Classic Shake and Chocolate Chunk Brownie Blast – plus, there's something about their classic Cheeseburger Combo that just hits the spot every time," said X Games Skateboard Park medalist Bryce Wettstein. "Lately, when I'm craving something sweet and citrusy, my new favorite is the Lemonade Cream Cooler. It's the perfect refreshing pick-me-up, whether I'm songwriting, surfing or skateboarding."

Take a sip of your summertime drink and know that it’s a sip with a purpose, as SONIC donates a portion of all drink, slush, blast and shake sales to support public education through the SONIC Limeades for Learning® initiative.* Powered by the SONIC® Foundation, SONIC has donated more than $27 million since 2009 to funding local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S.

*SONIC donates a portion of every drink, slush, and shake purchase to the SONIC Foundation, which is used to support local schools across the communities SONIC serves through partners like DonorsChoose. The SONIC Foundation is a division of the Inspire Brands Foundation. For more information about the SONIC Foundation, visit foundation.sonicdrivein.com.

