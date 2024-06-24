Walgreens saves millions of dollars by optimizing store operations with Zebra’s Workcloud Software.

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people, today announced that the Walgreens Boots Alliance has optimized its operations with Zebra Workcloud Actionable Intelligence software to save millions of dollars by enhancing operational compliance and the company’s ability to identify and combat shrink.

Walgreens, a Chicago-based international pharmacy retailer, selected Zebra’s Modern Store framework to improve asset protection, better equip employees with technology, and optimize operational visibility in their network of 8,000 locations across 50 states. As an essential retailer carrying critical healthcare products and prescription medications, Walgreens needed an intuitive analytics solution to uncover issues and resolve areas of loss in real time.

“Recognizing the advantages of today's digital technologies, we implemented Zebra’s leading-edge software and hardware solutions to streamline our operations and better support our employees and customers,” said Tim Bailey, Senior Manager, Asset Protection Solutions, Walgreens Boots Alliance. “The integration of Zebra's solutions has yielded positive outcomes, empowering our business with tools to enhance associate engagement, improve inventory accuracy, and elevate the customer experience.”

In addition to Workcloud Actionable Intelligence, Walgreens is using Workcloud Task Management and Workcloud Demand Intelligence software to reduce total retail loss, enhance task management, and optimize inventory. Moreover, Walgreens is leveraging Zebra’s modular software compatibility with Zebra’s hardware. Most of the workforce and task management features are integrated with Zebra TC52 mobile computers and wearables, working in concert with Zebra’s DS3608/MP7000 scanners and ZT610/ZT620 printers.

“Walgreens is enhancing its business processes with Zebra's comprehensive Workcloud Software suite and hardware solutions,” said Suresh Menon, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Software Solutions, Zebra Technologies. “We are committed to helping retailers like Walgreens work in new ways with technology to modernize operations, increase accountability and visibility, and equip associates with actionable intelligence for better business outcomes and savings.”

The deployment of Zebra’s Workcloud Actionable Intelligence resulted in a net gain of millions of dollars over five years and has benefited 20,000 associates companywide, including asset protection, store operations, pharmacy managers and inventory specialists. Workcloud Actionable Intelligence further enabled Walgreens to tackle phantom inventory, shelf gaps, fraud detection, and high shrink rates from markdown non-compliance, reducing waste by 27%.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Zebra’s Workcloud software solution helps uncover and resolve areas of shrink, improving store execution and visibility across Walgreens’ network of 8,000 stores nationwide.

Walgreens selected Zebra’s Workcloud Actionable Intelligence solution to improve accountability and visibility.

With Zebra’s Modern Store framework implementation, Walgreens has saved millions of dollars and is well-positioned to achieve its modernization goals.

To read the full case study, click here and our blog post here.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) helps organizations monitor, anticipate, and accelerate workflows by empowering their frontline and ensuring that everyone and everything is visible, connected and fully optimized. Our award-winning portfolio spans software to innovations in robotics, machine vision, automation, and digital decisioning, all backed by a +50-year legacy in scanning, track-and-trace and mobile computing solutions. With an ecosystem of 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra’s customers include over 80% of the Fortune 500. Newsweek recently recognized Zebra as one of America’s Most Loved Workplaces and Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, and we are on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2024 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.