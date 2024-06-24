Superbio AI Announces Initiative with Leading Global Cancer Center to Provide Access to User-Friendly Biomedical AI via the Superbio Marketplace

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Superbio AI, Inc., announced today that it has entered into an initiative with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) to make user-friendly biomedical AI available for providers, researchers, and drug developers working to advance the standard of care.

Under this initative, Superbio AI’s proprietary software platform will be utilized to deploy advanced AI/ML technologies, making them accessible to scientist and physician end-users working on evaluating drug efficacy in the context of clinical trials. Superbio AI has built a centralized hub for the latest AI/ML applications in biotech and pharma, and in the future, will also supply access to coveted molecular and real-world data. The platform provides out-of-the-box algorithms in a simple UI and extensive educational materials for its vibrant community of research users. MSK has opted to use Superbio to provide access to cutting-edge NLP for EHR analysis & data collection software.

“We are excited about this initiative with MSK to reduce the barrier-to-entry for their advanced AI technologies,” said Berke Buyukkucak, CEO of Superbio AI. “The landscape of biomedical AI is rapidly evolving, steepening the learning curve for the scientists & physicians who can most readily leverage these tools for real-world impact. Superbio AI looks forward to working with MSK in support of the end users who can most realize their potential - and ultimately better serve patients.”

About Superbio AI

Superbio AI is at the forefront of creating the world's largest community dedicated to AI in the life sciences. Our innovative business model sources algorithms from world-class institutions, overcoming key commercialization hurdles that prevent numerous AI/ML technologies from reaching their potential. Our software platform provides a place for individuals and enterprises to access algorithms, and easily deploy securely using private or public data. By creating user-friendly applications with advanced machine learning and AI techniques, Superbio delivers the latest AI solutions to scientists, physicians, care providers, researchers, and drug developers. This initiative with MSK exemplifies our commitment to making cutting-edge AI technologies accessible and impactful in the healthcare and research sectors.

