EverGen Infrastructure Announces 20-Year RNG Offtake Agreement with FortisBC and Secures Long Term Feedstock Supply at the Fraser Valley Biogas Facility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (“EverGen” or the “Company”) (TSXV: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) is pleased to announce the execution of a 20-year offtake agreement with FortisBC Energy Inc (“FortisBC”) through its wholly owned subsidiary Fraser Valley Biogas Ltd. (“FVB”), subject to the acceptance by the British Columbia Utilities Commission.

Under the terms of the agreement, FortisBC will purchase Renewable Natural Gas (“RNG”) from FVB for injection into its natural gas system. This agreement ensures a stable and predictable supply of RNG for FortisBC, while providing EverGen with a dependable customer and long-term revenue stream.

“The execution of this agreement has further solidified EverGen’s long-standing relationship with FortisBC,” said EverGen CEO, Mischa Zajtmann. “We would like to thank FortisBC for their continued support as a valued stakeholder of the EverGen platform.”

“We are pleased to continue our relationship with EverGen and Fraser Valley Biogas, one of our very first RNG suppliers,” said David Bennett, director, renewable gas and low carbon fuels at FortisBC. “By continuing to increase our RNG supply, we are helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and supporting our vision to have around 75 per cent of the gas in our system be renewable and low-carbon by 2050.”

EverGen has also secured a long-term feedstock supply agreement with a waste disposal consolidator in the region. The feedstock secured represents greater than 50% of the off-farm waste required to achieve name plate capacity.

“Securing this long-term energy rich waste, along with our previously secured feedstock streams, ensures input security for the FVB project,” said EverGen CEO, Mischa Zajtmann. “With both offtake and feedstock agreements in place on a long-term basis, EverGen has significantly de-risked the FVB project.”

About Fraser Valley Biogas

FVB, a wholly owned subsidiary of EverGen, is the original producing RNG project in Western Canada and first project to inject RNG into FortisBC’s network, part of the North American natural gas infrastructure network. The facility combines anaerobic digestion and biogas upgrading to produce RNG, including converting agricultural waste from local dairy farms. FVB also produces an organic liquid fertilizer that is used by surrounding farms to displace synthetic fertilizers. This macronutrient rich, odour free fertilizer has been a key part of many local farms’ nutrient management planning for over a decade.

About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

EverGen, Canada’s Renewable Natural Gas Infrastructure Platform, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future. Headquartered on the West Coast of Canada, EverGen is an established independent renewable energy producer which acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of Renewable Natural Gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on Canada, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America and beyond.

For more information about EverGen Infrastructure Corp. and our projects, please visit www.evergeninfra.com.

Forward-Looking Information

