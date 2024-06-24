Tenet Energy and KeySavvy Partner to Provide Affordable EV Financing for Private Party Car Buyers & Sellers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenet Energy Inc. (“Tenet”), a climate financial technology platform to accelerate America’s sustainable energy transition, starting with electric vehicles, announced today that they have partnered with KeySavvy, a transaction platform for buying and selling private party vehicles, to embed fast and affordable electric vehicle (EV) financing options for buyers as the used EV market continues to grow.

Tax breaks, price drops, and more variety of EV inventory available have sparked growing demand for the used EV market. As new EV prices are typically 2x the cost of used EVs, the difference is now more comparable to their gas counterparts than in previous years, making the switch from gas to electric a more attainable reality to the majority of Americans who are conscientious of their footprint and wallet.

"Buyers often struggle to finance purchases from private sellers despite nearly half of the used car market being private party," said Andrew Crowell, CEO of KeySavvy. "Potential titling issues lead to cumbersome lending processes, higher interest rates, and deter some lenders entirely. KeySavvy's platform solves these problems by verifying the seller's ownership and transferring the title to the buyer. By partnering with Tenet, we enable buyers to fully capitalize on our secure platform and access competitive, fast financing for EVs."

KeySavvy consumers utilize its transaction platform to securely pay or get paid for gas and electric vehicles across the nation. Through this partnership with Tenet, EV buyers will be able to prequalify and secure financing within their KeySavvy buying experience. These loans powered by Tenet originate within 24 hours, as opposed to the average of 3-4 business days from a bank or credit union.

“By teaming up, KeySavvy and Tenet are making it easier than ever to buy and sell vehicles online with total confidence,” said Christian Volker, Tenet’s Head of Originations. “With Tenet's seamless renewable energy loan options and KeySavvy’s fraud-free transaction platform, getting an EV just became a whole lot simpler and safer. This collaboration means smoother, faster, and more secure transactions for everyone.”

About Tenet

Tenet makes it easier than ever to finance renewable energy products, starting with EVs. Through its innovative, climate-friendly financial technology designed to accelerate the mainstream adoption of sustainable energy, Tenet connects EV drivers and fleet owners with better loan terms from sustainability-focused financial institutions. In addition to EV affordability, Tenet offers free software services to reduce charging costs and share personalized carbon emissions impacts. For more information, visit www.tenet.com. Join the conversation on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok

About KeySavvy

KeySavvy is a transaction platform that eliminates payment and title fraud in private-party vehicle transactions and guides buyers and sellers through a complex process with ease. For peer-to-peer vehicle marketplaces, KeySavvy enables trusted, end-to-end transactions that help partners deliver a superior experience to their customers. Learn more at www.KeySavvy.com.