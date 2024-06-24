OPEX® Perfect Pick HD® Selected for a First Installation in Australia by Complete Office Supplies

MOORESTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OPEX® Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation providing solutions for document, mail, and warehouse automation, has announced the planned first installation of the company’s Perfect Pick HD® automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) in Australia.

Engineered for high-density storage without compromising efficiency, Perfect Pick HD was selected by Complete Office Supplies (COS), the largest Australian owned and operated national office products company, to handle their growing, large-scale warehouse operations efficiently and securely.

The Perfect Pick HD installation for COS is a collaboration between OPEX, Dexion Liverpool, a leading provider of intralogistics in Australia, and Smarter Automated Solutions (SAS), an independent systems integrator. Installation is planned to begin March 2025.

“OPEX began working with Dexion Liverpool/SAS in 2018, installing OPEX Sure Sort® for a third-party logistics provider in Sydney,” said Khurshed Mirza, Director APAC, OPEX. “Since then, OPEX has been designing and implementing cutting-edge warehouse sorting systems that have significantly enhanced the order fulfillment processes for businesses across Australia.”

“Perfect Pick HD is a great choice to help COS automate their pick-and-pack process and meet their order volume and growing business needs,” said Graham Urquhart, Director, Dexion Liverpool/SAS.

OPEX Perfect Pick HD’s exceptional storage density allows increased inventory capacity within a limited space. The solution excels in high-speed order processing, significantly boosting throughput using iBOT® wireless robots.

OPEX has been on the vanguard of warehouse automation for nearly five decades, delivering game-changing technology that transforms clients’ supply chain infrastructure.

About COS

COS is Australia’s largest privately owned office products supplier, servicing over 5,000 business customers across Australia and offering thousands of products used in today’s modern workplace including technology, kitchen and cleaning, furniture, print and promotional items, and office supplies. COS supports organisations of all sizes by making the selection and delivery of office supplies easy, streamlined and cost effective, allowing organisations to remain focused on business-critical activities.

About SAS

Smarter Automated Solutions (SAS) is an independent systems integrator dedicated to assisting customers increase their productivity and profitability through proven automation, smarter software, and lean operating procedures.

About OPEX

OPEX Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ, USA—and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia—OPEX has more than 1,500 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and in the future.