YesCare Selected as Provider for Healthcare in Collier County, Florida

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YesCare, pioneer and premier provider of correctional healthcare in the United States, has been selected to provide comprehensive medical and behavioral healthcare services within the Collier County Sheriff’s Office in Southwest Florida.

The contract with a population of approximately 800 in two facilities, the Naples Jail Center and Immokalee Jail Center, commenced on June 1. Its addition increases the company’s synergies across the state as YesCare provides correctional healthcare services across Florida including the Gulf Coast, Central Florida, Space Coast, and the Panhandle.

“YesCare is pleased to extend our patient-centered healthcare, holistic care, and addiction treatment services to Collier County in partnership with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office,” said Jeff Sholey, CEO of YesCare. “We are thankful for their trust and look forward to bettering lives and outcomes for our patients.”

Added Sholey, “YesCare wants to continue to be the leading partner in the Sunshine State to improve health outcomes and reentry services to benefit not only the population we serve but the people across the state. We’re excited to begin this work in Southwest Florida.”

As a leading U.S. correctional healthcare provider, YesCare synthesizes best practices and industry-leading approaches to correctional healthcare to provide the very best care possible to incarcerated individuals at competitive rates for our government partners.

In its behavioral health role, YesCare offers comprehensive behavioral health services based on early and thorough screening and assessment of distress, disorder and risk. Prevention, treatment, health education, continuity of care and community reintegration services are central to our approach.

For more information on YesCare, please visit yescarecorp.com.

About YesCare

YesCare is an industry leader providing comprehensive healthcare and reentry services to incarcerated individuals. For more than 40 years, the YesCare team has provided expert medical, dental, and behavioral health services to more than 1 million patients at 475 correctional facilities across the country. Its mission is to provide exceptional care, put patients’ health and safety first, and break the cycle of recidivism while helping improve the communities where they live and work.