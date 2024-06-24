Cadence and Intel Foundry Collaborate on Systems Foundry Enablement for the AI Era

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the achievement of several key milestones in its ongoing strategic partnership with Intel Foundry. Furthering the companies’ collaboration on 3D-IC enablement, EDA flows and IP development across multiple Intel process nodes, beginning with Intel 18A Cadence announced the availability of a complete Embedded Multi-die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB) 2.5D advanced packaging flow, enhancements to the Intel 18A digital and custom/analog flows, a wide-ranging IP portfolio and the corresponding process design kits (PDKs) across various process nodes.

“Our close collaboration with Intel Foundry on 3D-IC enablement, EDA flows and IP is yielding significant results for mutual customers developing complex AI-enabling semiconductors and electronic systems,” said Tom Beckley, senior vice president and general manager, Custom IC & PCB Group at Cadence. “The availability of the complete EMIB 2.5D advanced packaging flow and other key milestones demonstrate the strength of our partnership and our commitment to delivering next-generation system innovations.”

“The challenges of system-level exploration and optimization require co-design and co-optimization from RTL through package, board and system,” said Suk Lee, VP & GM, Ecosystem Technology Office, Intel Foundry. “We rely on Cadence as one of the key ecosystem partners to deliver best-in-class AI-powered EDA solutions and IP technology in pursuit of our goal to be a systems foundry for the AI era.”

