Qualified material from Magnolia Advanced Materials recognized for Boeing BMS 5-28, Ty 17 specification

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magnolia Advanced Materials, Inc. today announced that The Boeing Company has qualified Magnolia 91 A/B DCP Free for specification BMS 5-28, Ty 17. Magnolia 91 A/B DCP Free is a reformulated version of Magnolia 91 A/B that is Dechlorane Plus (DCP)-free while still meeting the vigorous standards of BMS 5-28, Ty 17.

“Our DCP-free epoxy formulations allow Boeing and other industry leaders to deliver environmentally safer products that can be trusted to meet stringent performance and safety standards,” said President and CEO Wayne Tanner.

Designed for use in aircraft interiors where weight, strength and flammability are crucial, Magnolia 91 A/B DCP Free has a track record of superior performance across multiple specifications, including Northrop Grumman MT3-58J, L-3 Communications NL000004, Type II, Rev. D and Goodrich/Rohr RMS 027, Type V, Class 3, Rev. SCO 032.

Founded in 1957, Magnolia Advanced Materials has developed more than 2,000 commercial products including epoxy-based adhesives, syntactics, electrical potting compounds, resin transfer molding/vacuum-assisted resin transfer molding (RTM/VARTM) and laminating resins. Magnolia currently supplies more than 700 qualified products to reputable customers in diverse markets.

About Magnolia Advanced Materials

Magnolia Advanced Materials, Inc. is a privately held manufacturer of custom high-performance epoxy systems that offers short lead times and exceptional quality products. Our custom-formulated adhesives, coatings, encapsulating and potting compounds, syntactics, tooling resins, and general purpose epoxy resins and curing agents are sold worldwide across industries including aerospace, defense, civil engineering, communication, electronics, electrical energy, marine, recreation and transportation. For more information, please visit us at MagnoliaAdvanced.com.