Endeavor Management and University of Houston Announce Strategic Partnership for Energy Transition

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endeavor Management and University of Houston (UH) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen their commitment to support energy transition. This partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both organizations to accelerate advancements in sustainable energy technologies and strategies.

The MOU, signed on June 20, 2024, marks the continuation of a collaborative effort to address the pressing challenges of repurposing offshore infrastructure for clean energy (ROICE). It formalizes ongoing efforts that produced influential research focused on how to successfully implement ROICE projects. For more information, please visit: ROICE Project - University of Houston (uh.edu)

Endeavor Management will work closely with UH Energy, the university’s interdisciplinary energy initiative, and the members of the ROICE Project Collaborative (RPC) to promote innovation, research, and implementation of sustainable energy solutions through the next phase of the ROICE project.

“Our collaboration for this ROICE phase and with the RPC will blend our offshore operations expertise, our years of experience addressing evolving regulatory requirements with our decades of creating innovative commercial enterprises to meet the demands of energy transition. Together, we will create the blueprint that drives real business impact with the application of clean energy principles,” said John McKeever, Chief Growth Officer, Endeavor Management.

"Since ROICE's inception, Endeavor has worked alongside those of the RPC, to provide critical expertise to help shape the ROICE program. Brian Gibbs, Bruce Crager, and Glenn Legge imparted their decades of experience to our team as we developed our published best practices and techno-economic results,” said Dr. Ram Seetharam, UH Energy Center Officer and ROICE Program Lead. “This MOU formalizes our mutual commitment to advance the industry's implementation of energy transition strategies. Together, we aim to create impactful solutions that will benefit both the energy sector and society as a whole.”

Moving forward, the organizations intend to generate additional industry interest with initiatives that could include Joint Industry Programs, preparations for a joint demonstration project, educational programs and workshops, as well as industry outreach and the publication and distribution of an Impact Report.

About Endeavor Management:

Endeavor Management is a global strategic advisory firm specializing in energy, healthcare, and industrial sectors. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Endeavor Management provides strategic solutions to help organizations navigate complex challenges and achieve sustainable growth.

About the University of Houston

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian-American-Serving institution with enrollment of more than 47,000 students.