AECOM selected as Lead Designer for Portage Bay Bridge replacement in Seattle, Washington

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it will serve as Lead Designer for the Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) SR 520 Portage Bay Bridge and Roanoke Lid Project, as part of a design-build team led by Skanska. The project calls for replacing the existing Portage Bay Bridge and creating a landscaped lidded segment in Seattle’s North Capitol Hill neighborhood. Once complete, commuters across Lake Washington and through the SR 520 corridor will have access to new ramps, seismically resilient structures and improved connections to transit, local streets, and local and regional shared-use trails.

“We are excited to continue building on our decades-long relationship with the WSDOT, supporting the critical infrastructure needs of one of the Puget Sound region's busiest highway corridors,” said Matt Crane, chief executive of AECOM’s U.S. West region. “Our industry-leading experience spans every type of highway and bridge project, including several of the world’s largest design-build projects. AECOM is committed to support the program’s goal of creating safer travel and improving mobility, aligning with our core mission of delivering a better world.”

In this role, AECOM will oversee the technical design of two new parallel bridges – one for eastbound traffic and the other for westbound – that replace the 1960s-era Portage Bay Bridge with a seismically stronger structure. The project also will build a landscaped lid over SR 520 between 10th Avenue East and Delmar Drive East and improve regional mobility by completing the SR 520 Program’s transit & HOV enhancements between Redmond and Seattle.

“This vital project will not only improve mobility along one of Washington State’s most congested routes but support new, vibrant public spaces thanks to its innovative lid design,” said Mark Southwell, chief executive of AECOM’s global Transportation business. “Our team will leverage their integrated expertise across the built environment to meet the project’s holistic objectives, supporting both improved mobility and a connected, livable local community.”

The eastbound bridge will extend the regional bicycle and pedestrian SR 520 Trail across Portage Bay, connecting to the city of Seattle’s non-motorized trail network. Construction of the landscaped lid over the highway will create nearly three-acres of recreational open space and reconnect communities that were severed by the original construction of SR 520.

