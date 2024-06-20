Gopuff Announces Multi-Year Strategic Partnership With Tom Brady

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gopuff, the leading Instant Commerce company, today announced a multi-year partnership with seven-time World Champion, entrepreneur and philanthropist Tom Brady. Through the partnership, Brady, who is also an investor in Gopuff, will collaborate with the company on product development, content creation and more as Gopuff looks to build brand awareness and deliver unique customer experiences.

“Since my first time using Gopuff, I’ve been amazed by how fast and seamless the deliveries are, offering so many different options right at your fingertips,” said Brady. “I’m excited to be working with the Gopuff team to continue to drive innovation and help create an even better experience for their customers.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tom Brady, one of the most recognizable and respected athletes in the world, to Team Blue,” added Yakir Gola, CEO and co-founder of Gopuff. “For more than two decades, Tom made history on the field, breaking records, outperforming nearly every expectation and leading teams to victory. With a shared passion for innovation, together we’ll redefine the future of commerce and make Gopuff the world’s go-to solution for immediate, everyday needs.”

Through a multi-year partnership, Brady and Gopuff will create new and exciting experiences that drive value for customers and fans alike, such as:

Exclusive Product Collaborations : Combining Gopuff’s deep customer insights and Tom’s expertise in the health, wellness and CPG spaces, they will work together to develop unique products available exclusively to Gopuff customers.

: Combining Gopuff’s deep customer insights and Tom’s expertise in the health, wellness and CPG spaces, they will work together to develop unique products available exclusively to Gopuff customers. TB’s Health & Wellness Category : A new category on the Gopuff app and website curated by Brady will be available in the coming weeks, complete with products like Nobull and TB12, among others.

: A new category on the Gopuff app and website curated by Brady will be available in the coming weeks, complete with products like Nobull and TB12, among others. The Brady Bag : Building on its line of culturally relevant ‘bag’ collections, such as "The Yes Chef Bag" and "The Game 7 Bag," Gopuff will launch its first-ever celebrity tote bag and collection in partnership with Brady.

: Building on its line of culturally relevant ‘bag’ collections, such as "The Yes Chef Bag" and "The Game 7 Bag," Gopuff will launch its first-ever celebrity tote bag and collection in partnership with Brady. E1 Team Brady : Gopuff, which offers customers some of the fastest delivery times on the planet, will also become the official instant delivery partner of Team Brady’s E1 electric powerboat racing team.

: Gopuff, which offers customers some of the fastest delivery times on the planet, will also become the official instant delivery partner of Team Brady’s E1 electric powerboat racing team. And more to be announced.

The partnership comes on the heels of the launch of Gopuff’s national brand campaign, which is designed to aid the brand in its strategic growth, build awareness and define Gopuff’s new chapter. Now, through the company’s biggest-ever partnership, Gopuff will continue to grow its audience and drive innovation on behalf of customers nationwide.

About Tom Brady

7X World Champion, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist

Widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Brady has been known throughout his career for his excellence on the field of play. Throughout his unprecedented football career, Brady shattered numerous records. He ranks first all-time in touchdown passes, passing yards, and wins, and his eleven consecutive division titles and seven World Championships are the most in league history.

Off the field, Brady has always worked to bridge the gap between athlete and entrepreneur which is apparent through the various successful initiatives he has partnered with, led, and the companies he has co-founded.

In addition to his business pursuits, Brady is dedicated to making a difference through philanthropy. Brady's journey is a testament to determination, resilience, and the pursuit of excellence.

About Gopuff

Gopuff is the leading Instant Commerce platform, bringing thousands of everyday products to customers in as fast as 15 minutes. Gopuff stores everything from household essentials and groceries to OTC medication and more within hundreds of micro-fulfillment centers and omnichannel retail stores across the U.S. and U.K. Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs, Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff’s unique, vertically integrated platform offers customers a seamless and consistently fast shopping experience.

To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.