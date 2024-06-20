iQor Volunteers Lead Coastal Cleanup in Trinidad and Tobago

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iQor, a global leader in managed services and customer engagement business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions and an employer of choice in Trinidad and Tobago, demonstrated its commitment to environmental sustainability through a beach cleanup event on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at Hart’s Cut, Chaguaramas, Trinidad. The event was in partnership with the Ocean Conservancy’s® International Coastal Cleanup®-Trinidad and Tobago.

A team of 100 dedicated iQor volunteers removed 1,500 pounds of trash, ranging from beach chairs and metal tables to tires and plastic debris. The cleanup effort directly contributes to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 14 (Life Below Water) and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals). As part of its commitment to local and global communities, iQor strives to protect marine ecosystems and foster international cooperation to address environmental challenges.

"We are incredibly proud of our volunteers for their hard work and dedication to positively impacting our community and our environment," said iQor Trinidad country lead, Dr. William Huggins. "This cleanup is one example of our ongoing commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility, rooted in our value of the Need to Give Back."

The International Coastal Cleanup® is a vital movement aimed at reducing the impact of marine debris on our oceans and coastal areas. iQor's participation underscores the company's commitment to sustainable practices and community engagement.

For more information about how iQor gives back to local communities and the company’s value-driven culture, visit www.iQor.com. To learn more about the International Coastal Cleanup®, visit their website.

iQor is hiring work-in-office and work-at-home call center positions in Barataria, Chaguanas, and Wallerfield. Individuals seeking rewarding employee experiences with unlimited growth potential are encouraged to visit iQor Trinidad’s social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok) or apply.iqor.com.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 40,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology and AI-driven innovations that can scale teams anywhere, our custom BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to deliver optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. We serve as a trusted partner to clients across industries, providing strategic thought leadership, competitive pricing, performance excellence, attractive geos, and talented teams to meet demand and deliver the best value in the industry. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.