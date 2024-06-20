ExxonMobil Announces Sponsorship of Porsche Carrera Cup North America Series

Fueled by Excellence: ExxonMobil's Synergy Supreme+ premium gasoline becomes the official fuel of the 2024 Porsche Carrera Cup series. (Photo: ExxonMobil)

Fueled by Excellence: ExxonMobil's Synergy Supreme+ premium gasoline becomes the official fuel of the 2024 Porsche Carrera Cup series. (Photo: ExxonMobil)

SPRING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The impressive field of Porsche 911 GT3 Cup racers competing in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America championship are now fueled by ExxonMobil’s Synergy Supreme+ premium gasoline – the same fuel available at the pump at gas stations across North America. ExxonMobil’s debut as the official fuel for the series is set to be at the iconic Watkins Glen International circuit in upstate New York on June 20-22.

Synergy Supreme+ premium gasoline is ExxonMobil’s most advanced fuel formulation to date, featuring an additive package that boasts a friction modifier that reduces wear and tear on engines by 30 percent and offers an enhanced detergent package, both of which can lead to improved performance and fuel economy.**

“ExxonMobil’s Synergy Supreme+ premium gasoline is the perfect fit for the high-performance demands of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America,” says Volker Holzmeyer, President and CEO of the Porsche Motorsport North America, “The fact that everyday drivers can use the same fuel and get the same great performance that our drivers do is remarkable.”

Whether powering racers around the 3.450-mile circuit at Watkins Glen, or helping keep everyday drivers’ vehicles in top performance, Synergy Supreme+ premium gasoline keeps your engine 3x cleaner for better gas mileage* for motorsports fans of all types.

“Since 1996, Porsche and ExxonMobil have joined forces to get groundbreaking performance on both the track and roads across North America,” said Nicolas Lavery, North America Product Development Manager at ExxonMobil. “Each partner has developed technologies that have resulted in incredible motorsport success, and we’re excited to use Exxon and Mobil’s Synergy Supreme+ premium gasoline in Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race cars this year. This is the same fuel we offer consumers every day at the pump.”

By fuelling the high-performance world of the PCCNA with Synergy Supreme+ fuel, ExxonMobil offers a feeling of racing excellence to anyone who visits an Exxon or Mobil Station. To learn more about Exxon and Mobil’s Synergy Supreme+ premium gasoline you can visit https://www.exxon.com/en/synergy-supreme-plus. For additional information on the Porsche Carrera Cup including race schedule, photo galleries, and driver rankings, visit PorscheCarreraCup.us.

*Based on comparison of Synergy Supreme+ gas compared to Synergy regular gas in port fuel injected engines. Actual benefits are based on continuous use and may vary depending on vehicle type, driving style, and gasoline previously used. Concentration and availability of our proprietary additive package may vary based on factors beyond our control.

**Based on Synergy Supreme+ gas compared to gasoline meeting minimum government standards. Wear reduction was measured by an industry standard lubricant test. Actual benefits are based on continuous use and may vary depending on vehicle type, driving style, and gasoline previously used. Concentration and availability of our proprietary additive package may vary based on factors beyond our control.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy and petrochemical companies, creates solutions that improve quality of life and meet society’s evolving needs.

The corporation’s primary businesses - Upstream, Product Solutions and Low Carbon Solutions – provide products that enable modern life, including energy, chemicals, lubricants, and lower emissions technologies. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading portfolio of resources, and is one of the largest integrated fuels, lubricants, and chemical companies in the world.

For more information, visit www.exxonmobil.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and X.

About Porsche Carrera Cup

Porsche Carrera Cup North America (PCCNA) is the premier one-make championship on the continent, with drivers competing in identical Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race cars. The series races across the United States and Canada at the biggest motorsport events, delivering market-leading event attendees, broadcast reach, and premium experiences. Since its inception, PCCNA has utilized some of the best racing technology to provide fans and motorsport enthusiasts with the ultimate spectator experience.

For more information, visit https://porschecarreracup.us/ or follow on Instagram and X.