Amprius Signs Multiple Contract Manufacturing Partnerships to Secure Over 500 MWh of Production Capacity for SiCore™ Cells

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced a strategic initiative to rapidly increase the global production capacity of its SiCore™ offering through new manufacturing partnerships. Amprius has signed agreements with several contract manufacturers to secure over 500 MWh of production capacity for its SiCore battery and is engaging with potential additional partners across a network of established Asia-based contract manufacturers.

Since announcing the SiCore platform in January, customers’ demand for large quantities of cells has increased, necessitating the acceleration of SiCore production. The strategic agreements will supply SiCore pouches in various chemistries and form factors, including 18650 and 21700 cylindrical cells.

“Ensuring timely delivery of our cells while maintaining high quality is crucial to our growth,” said Dr. Kang Sun, CEO of Amprius Technologies. “Through these manufacturing partnerships, we expect to achieve the flexibility to scale rapidly, maintain competitive pricing, and meet the diverse needs of our customers. Partnering with established companies eliminates upfront capital expenditures and ensures immediate availability to accelerate our customers' qualification process and move them into production.”

The flexible capacity allows Amprius to quickly scale up or down production volumes in response to market demand without delays or significant costs. The contract manufacturing partnerships are structured to secure timely and efficient delivery, with stringent quality control measures so every SiCore battery meets our high standards of performance and reliability. Multiple manufacturing partners also helps mitigate risks from potential production delays, equipment failures, and supply chain disruptions.

The SiCore product family complements Amprius’ industry-leading SiMaxx™ product line. By leveraging Amprius’ innovative silicon anode cell technology, the SiCore cell family offers versatility [that is unparalleled in commercially available batteries], featuring a cell with up to a 50% increase in energy density for extended range and a cell with over 1,200 cycles for exceptional longevity.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest-known energy density cells. The company’s commercially available SiMaxx™ batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L, with third-party validation of 500 Wh/kg and 1,300 Wh/L. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California, where it maintains an R&D lab and a MWh scale manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius entered into a lease agreement for an approximately 774,000 square foot facility in Brighton, Colorado and expanded its product portfolio to include the SiCore™ platform. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the company’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

Forward-Looking Statements

