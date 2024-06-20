GE HealthCare and MediView Announce the World's First Installation and Clinical Use of Augmented Reality Interventional Suite that Aims to Transform the Practice of Interventional Radiology

GE HealthCare and MediView XR, Inc. announce the first installation and clinical use of augmented reality solution OmnifyXR Interventional Suite - a heads-up holographic display that aims to transform the interventional room and help advance the delivery of precision care across a variety of interventional procedures. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, and MediView XR Inc., a leading clinical augmented reality med-tech company, announced the successful first installation and clinical cases using the OmnifyXR Interventional Suite1 at North Star Vascular and Interventional in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This innovative augmented reality-based interventional radiology suite combines a holographic heads-up display streaming live medical imaging, 3D anatomy model visualization and advanced imaging technologies, while enabling the opportunity for remote collaboration to help advance the delivery of precision care across a variety of interventional procedures.

Image-guided therapy is a fast-evolving space that leverages advanced imaging and visualization solutions to make it possible to treat many conditions, from cancer care to cardiovascular disease and more, with little to no surgical incisions. However, while performing these different interventional procedures, practitioners face many challenges - from positioning restrictions that obscure visual interface and display access, to time consuming workspace adjustments.

To address these challenges, OmnifyXR was designed to fit seamlessly into existing interventional suites and leverages augmented reality to support workflow efficiency and ergonomics, improved visualization, and collaborative care.

OmnifyXR leverages augmented reality innovation and is designed to support clinicians in the following ways:

Workflow efficiency and ergonomics : Heads-up display (HUD) headset holographically displays multiple imaging video streams in a customizable way to create opportunities for improved ergonomics regardless of working position. Clinicians can simultaneously display up to four video streams (such as Live Fluoroscopy, Reference Image, Advantage Workstation Image, Ultrasound and Hemodynamics); customize the size, angle and orientation to meet workflow needs; and utilize voice commands for hands-free interaction with the application.

: Heads-up display (HUD) headset holographically displays multiple imaging video streams in a customizable way to create opportunities for improved ergonomics regardless of working position. Clinicians can simultaneously display up to four video streams (such as Live Fluoroscopy, Reference Image, Advantage Workstation Image, Ultrasound and Hemodynamics); customize the size, angle and orientation to meet workflow needs; and utilize voice commands for hands-free interaction with the application. Improved visualization of anatomy with 3D Assist: Designed to augment visualization and help in the assessment of complex anatomies, clinicians can interact with a holographic 3D model of the patient’s anatomy to support intraprocedural planning.

Designed to augment visualization and help in the assessment of complex anatomies, clinicians can interact with a holographic 3D model of the patient’s anatomy to support intraprocedural planning. Collaborative care: To allow for remote collaboration, consultation, training, proctoring and support, users can provide first-person view of their holographic experience through any internet-connected device to allow for collaborative care from any location.

In the world’s first clinical use of OmnifyXR, Professor of Radiology and founder of North Star Vascular and Interventional Dr. Jafar Golzarian2 performed two separate clinical procedures – the embolization of a genicular artery and the embolization of a prostate artery.

“The heads-up display and augmented reality capabilities of OmnifyXR, especially the 3D anatomical view offered by the hologram scan, are game-changing and allow for new perspectives into treatment we haven’t seen before,” said Dr. Jafar Golzarian of North Star Vascular and Interventional. “I’m excited to be on the team performing these first cases and look forward to seeing how this may help improve clinical and operational outcomes for both patients and clinicians.”

“OmnifyXR will change the way I approach my cases,” shared Dr. Amin Astani3 of North Star Vascular and Interventional. “With GE HealthCare’s Allia platform, I can create a highly detailed 3D generated model in a matter of minutes without having to remove my sterile gloves to help maintain sterility during the procedure. Using MediView’s OmnifyXR, I can virtually place this 3D model anywhere in the room - allowing me to walk around it and evaluate it from different angles and perspectives in order to make more informed decisions about the way I approach and navigate my procedures.”

OmnifyXR is a MediView product developed in collaboration with GE HealthCare and is currently available in the United States, with global expansion to follow. OmnifyXR is available exclusively with GE HealthCare interventional X-ray systems, such as the Allia IGS platform and Innova IGS platform with AutoRight, that utilize digital video distribution. To learn more, visit gehealthcare.com.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are a $19.6 billion business with approximately 51,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

About MediView:

MediView is a Cleveland, OH based med-tech company that is working to advance human health through its digital augmented reality ecosystem. MediView’s intuitive augmented reality visualization platform aims to unlock the full potential of 3D data to transform image guided medical procedures with intuitive 3D X-ray vision visualization, seamless remote collaboration, and evidence-based data insights. Currently, MediView is delivering these technologies through partnerships with leading organizations GE HealthCare and Microsoft.

To learn more, visit www.mediview.com.

1 The MediView OmnifyXR system integrates exclusively with commercially available GE HealthCare interventional X-ray systems that utilize digital video distribution, such as the Allia IGS family or Innova IGS family with AutoRight. Contact your GE HealthCare or MediView sales representative to learn more. OmnifyXR Augmented Reality Interventional Suite is a MediView product built in collaboration with and currently exclusively available with compatible GE HealthCare systems. Disclaimer: OmnifyXR is intended to be used adjunctively to standard of care imaging. Proceduralists must refer to standard of care imaging and prioritize clinical experience and/or judgment when using the OmnifyXR system. OmnifyXR is not intended to be the sole visualization for any procedure.

2 Paid consultant: Dr. Golzarian is a paid consultant for GEHC and was compensated for participation in this interview. The statements by Dr. Golzarian described here are based on his own opinions and on results that were achieved in his unique setting. Since there is no “typical” hospital, and many variables exist — e.g., hospital size, case mix, etc. — there can be no guarantee that other customers will achieve the same results.

3 Paid consultant: Dr. Astani is a paid consultant for GEHC and was compensated for participation in this interview. The statements by Dr. Astani described here are based on his own opinions and on results that were achieved in his unique setting. Since there is no “typical” hospital, and many variables exist — e.g., hospital size, case mix, etc. — there can be no guarantee that other customers will achieve the same results.