Archer Announces Planned San Francisco Air Mobility Network Connecting Five Locations Across the Bay Area

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NYSE: ACHR), a leader in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, today announced plans for an air mobility network that will connect five strategic locations across the San Francisco Bay Area - South San Francisco, Napa, San Jose, Oakland, and Livermore. Archer’s network is anticipated to provide unprecedented connectivity to communities around the region, allowing people to replace one-to-two-hour drives to cities around the bay with flights that take ~10-20 minutes. To anchor the network, Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, “Kilroy”), a leading U.S. landlord and developer with an 18 million square foot operating and development portfolio, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Archer identifying Kilroy Oyster Point – a 50-acre waterfront campus in South San Francisco – as a critical hub in Archer’s planned San Francisco Bay Area UAM network.

The MOU focuses on exploring opportunities to construct a vertiport at the Kilroy Oyster Point development, an amenity-rich, mixed-use campus in the heart of the Bay Area biotech ecosystem. This will give Archer access to a takeoff and landing site in South San Francisco that will connect with planned Archer vertiport locations at Napa, San Jose, Oakland, and Livermore, where Archer has existing relationships with infrastructure and operations partners. This network is expected to open a new world of opportunity for Bay Area residents and visitors by providing efficient access to people, places, and events across the region.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Kilroy on developing infrastructure to support Archer’s air mobility service and laying the foundation for a robust network of landing sites throughout the Bay Area," said Bryan Bernhard, Archer’s Chief Growth & Infrastructure Officer. "I applaud Kilroy’s vision as one of the first developers to see our mobility service as a differentiating amenity for their real estate portfolio.”

Kilroy is globally recognized for sustainability, building operations, innovation, and design, and is positioned to become the first developer in the U.S. to bring eVTOL operations to its tenants and their employees. The MOU supports the development of an Archer “Sea Portal'' - a waterfront mobility hub providing electric ferry service and eVTOL operations for all companies at Kilroy Oyster Point. The Sea Portal will be powered by renewable energy, offering unique air and sea-based transportation options to employees at the campus while furthering Kilroy and Archer’s groundbreaking innovations in sustainability.

Angela Aman, Kilroy's Chief Executive Officer, added, "We are excited to work with Archer to explore opportunities to add eVTOL service to Kilroy Oyster Point. We believe that this innovative and sustainable service has the potential to provide exceptional convenience and optionality to current and future tenants at the project, further differentiating Kilroy Oyster Point within the South San Francisco market."

An initial launch location at Kilroy Oyster Point could open as early as the end of 2025 and the two companies are exploring potential expansion into other locations within Kilroy’s portfolio.

Archer’s goal is to transform urban travel, replacing 60–90-minute commutes by car with estimated 10–20-minute electric air taxi flights that are safe, sustainable, low noise, and cost-competitive with ground transportation. Archer’s Midnight is a piloted, four-passenger aircraft designed to perform rapid back-to-back flights with minimal charge time between flights.

About Archer

Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility networks. Archer’s mission is to unlock the skies, freeing everyone to reimagine how they move and spend time. Archer’s team is based in Santa Clara, CA.

To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

About Kilroy Realty Corporation

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the “Company”, “Kilroy”) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and Austin. The Company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation, and design. As a pioneer and innovator in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the Company’s approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity and productivity for some of the world’s leading technology, entertainment, life science, and business services companies.

The Company is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring, and managing office, life science, and mixed-use projects.

To learn more about the development, visit www.kilroyoysterpoint.com

To learn more about Kilroy, visit www.kilroyrealty.com

