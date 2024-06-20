HDA Truck Pride Partners with TreviPay in New FUSE National Account Program to Offer Payments and Invoicing Solutions to Service Providers and Fleets Across North America

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TreviPay, the most-trusted B2B payments and invoicing network and HDA Truck Pride, North America's largest independent provider of parts and services to the commercial vehicle aftermarket today announce a partnership in the new FUSE National Account Program.

FUSE represents a national fleet program designed to seamlessly connect small to mid-sized fleets with an extensive network of over 900 premier HDA Truck Pride parts and service providers across North America. The launch of the FUSE National Fleet program reaffirms HDA Truck Pride’s position as an industry leader dedicated to driving innovation and delivering value across the fleet management spectrum. TreviPay will enable service providers in the FUSE program the ability to offer invoicing and commercial payment terms to the fleets they serve.

“HDA Truck Pride is dedicated to offering cutting-edge resources and initiatives to elevate the commercial vehicle industry," said Curt Westphal, Director of Program Development–End User at HDA Truck Pride.

In a recent TreviPay study of 300 global business buyers, inefficient processes and incorrect invoices were identified as areas where B2B sellers are falling short. This is a direct reflection of manual back-office systems, which can easily miss negotiated pricing or invoice scheduling agreements. Through TreviPay, fleets getting serviced within the FUSE program at participating service providers can expect consolidated, online invoicing and payment options through a dedicated line of credit (payment terms of 30 days). Fleets can also take advantage of fast onboarding, Accounts Payable integration and customized purchase controls.

“Today’s business buyers are increasingly looking for seamless payment experiences that are convenient, accurate and fast – and this includes heavy-duty trucking fleets,” said Brandon Spear, CEO of TreviPay. “TreviPay’s tailored program for the HDA Truck Pride network will connect service providers and fleets with the streamlined onboarding, invoicing and reporting capabilities, which will add value through the order-to-cash process.”

By partnering with TreviPay for payments and invoicing solutions, participating HDA Truck Pride service providers will be able to offer commercial payment (or net) terms to expand and cement loyalty among the market of fleets each serves. In addition to a 90% improvement in invoice accuracy in the FUSE program, service providers can experience seamless, easy-to-process billing, increased average order sizes and the ability to extend net terms without taking on a credit risk. TreviPay guarantees payment and manages collections through the program to help reduce Days Sales Outstanding (DSO).

"Having observed TreviPay's significant influence within our industry over the years, we are thrilled to collaborate with them to integrate their payment technology and invoicing solutions into our network." Westphal continued, “The FUSE national accounts program fortifies our network’s competitive edge and market expansion and elevates the convenience and value proposition for our fleet customers. It’s a win-win partnership for all involved.”

For more information on the FUSE National Account Program and how to become a FUSE service provider or enroll a fleet, visit fuse.hdatruckpride.com.

To learn more about how TreviPay can fuel digital transformation through B2B payments technology, visit www.trevipay.com. Also, TreviPay Crossroads, the company’s inaugural two-day B2B payments conference in Kansas City, will include in-depth discussions around elevating payments strategies, supply chain financing and the digitalization of legacy systems. Registration is open here.

About TreviPay

At TreviPay, we believe loyalty begins at the payment. By understanding the diverse and unique requirements of B2B sellers, TreviPay’s global B2B payments and invoicing network enables enterprises to provide payments choice and convenience, open new markets and automate accounts receivables. With more than four decades of experience, TreviPay serves leaders looking to build loyalty while driving efficiency and embracing new digital channels, especially in industries with large distribution networks such as manufacturing, retail, and transportation. For more information, visit www.trevipay.com.

About HDA Truck Pride

HDA Truck Pride is North America's largest independent provider of parts and services to the commercial vehicle aftermarket. With over 900 parts distribution and service provider locations, HDA Truck Pride boasts the largest footprint in the industry. The marketing group is focused on value-added services, not just delivering parts, but solving problems and driving technical expertise. The organization offers education, product support and marketing programs all focused on growing the business of its members, fleet customers and service experts. For more information, visit www.hdatruckpride.com.