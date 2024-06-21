DNA Diagnostics Center Partners with Contraline in ADAMTM Clinical Trial, Testing Revolutionary Male Contraceptive

FAIRFIELD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DNA Diagnostics Center (DDC), a global leader in consumer testing services, and part of the global network of Eurofins laboratories, announces its collaboration with Contraline, a clinical-stage medical device company specializing in reproductive health innovation, in their first of a kind clinical trial for ADAMTM, an investigational male contraceptive device.

ADAMTM represents a significant advancement in male contraception. It involves injecting a proprietary hydrogel into the vas deferens, providing long-lasting and non-hormonal contraception for male patients. ADAMTM occludes sperm transport within the vas deferens, similar to a vasectomy, however, is designed to be non-permanent and easier to reverse. This innovative approach aims to offer men an alternative to traditional contraceptive methods such as condoms and vasectomy. Contraline's ADAMTM Study, a First-in-Human trial conducted in Australia, has fully enrolled 25 patients into the study and is now focusing on monitoring the long-term safety and efficacy of the device.

Contraline received approval from the Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) to integrate DDC’s SpermCheck Vasectomy® into the ADAMTM Study protocol. SpermCheck Vasectomy® is an accurate and convenient at-home test kit designed to confirm the success of vasectomy procedures by detecting the presence of sperm in semen samples. SpermCheck Vasectomy® is a leading male fertility brand in the US, with over one million units sold, and is currently an investigational device in Australia.

SpermCheck Vasectomy® will be utilized by patients implanted with ADAMTM to monitor the effectiveness of the male contraceptive in real-time. By offering a user-friendly and accessible solution for monitoring sperm presence, SpermCheck Vasectomy® enhances the convenience and reliability of ADAMTM as a male contraceptive option.

Kevin Eisenfrats, co-founder & CEO of Contraline, remarked, “ We are excited to integrate SpermCheck Vasectomy® into the trial. It’s a natural fit to combine an at-home diagnostic like SpermCheck Vasectomy® with a male contraceptive like ADAMTM because it will offer patients the ability to know whether ADAMTM is working from the privacy of their own home. We are excited to be collaborating with DNA Diagnostics Center to make this happen.”

Both DNA Diagnostics Center and Contraline are dedicated to advancing the field of male contraception and improving reproductive health outcomes for individuals worldwide.

About DNA Diagnostics Center

DNA Diagnostics Center (DDC) is a global leader in DNA and personal health testing. The company provides comprehensive testing services for paternity and family relationships, fertility, lifestyle, veterinary, and consumer health through its family of 8+ brands worldwide. DNA Diagnostics Center is part of the Eurofins network of companies. To learn more, visit www.dnacenter.com.

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With ca. 62,000 staff across a network of more than 900 laboratories in over 1,000 companies in 62 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Scientific S.E. shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

About Contraline

Contraline, Inc. is a venture-backed, clinical-stage, medical device company focused on innovation in reproductive health. The company is developing ADAMTM, the world’s first hydrogel designed to provide long-lasting, non-hormonal, and reversible contraception for men. The company was founded in 2015 by Kevin Eisenfrats and Dr. John Herr, and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia. To learn more, visit www.contraline.com.