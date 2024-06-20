Schneider Electric and AVEVA partner with IN-CORE Systèmes to improve Electric Vehicle battery production process

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, today announced a partnership with IN-CORE Systèmes to drive efficiency in Electric Vehicle (EV) battery production.

The joint offering will connect electrode level to final cell performance and provide customers with a complete data picture to improve processes.

As the EV market continues to see exponential growth, battery production is under greater pressure to improve quality, efficiency and business outcomes. This increased production can lead to new issues, including failure modes and process variation, which in turn create operational, material and labor losses.

In recent years, EV battery production has seen up to 20 per cent of materials scrapped, and an inefficient use of energy with 47 kWh of energy needed to produce 1 kWh of an EV battery cell. These challenges can only be mitigated by greater operational insight.

The partnership between Schneider Electric, AVEVA and IN-CORE will bring greater data connectivity to the production process by addressing data traceability at the electrode level. The IN-CORE Traceability Solution will work with AVEVA System Platform to connect critical parameters to electrode manufacture, final cell, and pack performance, providing relevant data at the right time and format to ensure a complete data picture. This provides customers with positive outcomes such as:

Faster troubleshooting of field issues

Waste Reduction

Production Optimization

Materials Optimization

"Operational challenges are the greatest barrier to success in EV battery production,” said Christel Galbrun, Segment President for Mobility at Schneider Electric. “As demand grows, we must improve quality and efficiency, while reducing variation and scrap. This partnership with IN-CORE will provide new levels of data connectivity to the EV market and help customers establish a complete data architecture across all processes.”

“We are delighted to partner with Schneider Electric to address one of the key challenges in the EV market, electrode level data connectivity,” said Michel POPOVIC at IN-CORE Systèmes. “Together, we can collect traceability data, connecting it to the rest of the value stream and contextualize it to bring immediate value to customers.”

About IN-CORE Systèmes

IN-CORE solutions are renowned for their flexibility and scalability, seamlessly integrating into complex environments and adapting swiftly to changes. Additionally, their architecture eliminates the silo effect by consolidating data into a single access point shared by all machines.

This approach ensures data is readily available for analysis of quality production and automatic processes, such as scrap rejection at the stacking line.

By choosing IN-CORE, manufacturers gain easy access to qualified data for rapid ramp-up, maintain high yields through swift analysis of a unified data set, and reduce costly manual interventions by automating defective electrode treatment processes.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

