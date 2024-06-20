Sprouts Farmers Market Named “Official Grocer of the Southeastern Conference”

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural, and organic food in the United States, announced a new, multi-year sponsorship agreement with the Southeastern Conference and SEC Network to be the “Official Grocer of the SEC.” The deal – which officially kicks off on July 1 – will surround the SEC’s marquee women’s sports properties, including women’s basketball and gymnastics.

The new sponsorship begins this week with Sprouts’ presentation of a first-of-its-kind television mini marathon of SEC women’s sports on SEC Network as a celebration of the Anniversary of Title IX on Sunday, June 23. The marathon will feature top women’s sports highlights from women’s basketball, softball and gymnastics championships.

“Sprouts’ sponsorship of the Southeastern Conference is our latest example of furthering equity in sports for women, while also expanding the reach of our brand to new audiences,” said Alisa Gmelich, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Sprouts. “Our commitment to promoting healthier lifestyles within our communities remains steadfast, and supporting college athletics, and specifically empowering women in sports.”

The sponsorship includes integration of Sprouts Farmers Market on SEC Network programming and within the SEC footprint through SEC Nation, the network’s traveling football pre-game show. Sprouts will also activate on-site at SEC FanFare at the football championship in Atlanta -- and will have a presence at other major SEC championship events, including the SEC Women’s Basketball Championship, the SEC Gymnastics Championship and the SEC Softball Championship in 2025.

“We are pleased to welcome Sprouts Farmers Market as an official sponsor of the Southeastern Conference, and we are particularly excited about Sprouts’ commitment to the support of women’s athletics in the SEC,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Our sponsor program is important to the mission of supporting SEC athletics programs and the addition of Sprouts adds to a robust family of sponsors for the Conference. We look forward to Sprouts’ participation in our programming and championship events.”

The brand has already engaged within the ESPN and Disney portfolio, signing on to become the title sponsor of the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, ESPN Events’ first owned-and-operated gymnastics invitational. The first year of the event saw record viewership on ABC, and year two promises to be exceptional with five of the eight National Semifinalists from the 2024 NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championship, including 2024 NCAA Champion LSU.

“Beginning this season, Disney is the exclusive home for all SEC sports, bringing the best of college athletics directly to fans everywhere,” said Andrew Messina, SVP of Sales, Disney Advertising. “Disney’s unparalleled reach and innovative streaming capabilities make it the preeminent sports platform, ideal for advertisers. With the help of brands like Sprouts Farmers Market, every exciting SEC matchup will be accessible to millions of viewers across the country.”

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

About the Southeastern Conference

A pioneer in the integration of higher education and athletic competition, the Southeastern Conference is a leader on the national landscape for intercollegiate athletics in the 21st century. Since its formation in 1933, the SEC has achieved stature and stability by designating governing/voting power to the presidents of the member institutions. These university leaders determine the policies of the conference and through the years this involvement has been the principal source of strength in the evolution of the SEC. Throughout its history, the SEC has provided leadership on the vital issues facing intercollegiate competition. Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt have been in the SEC since its formation in 1933. The league has expanded twice, adding Arkansas and South Carolina in 1991, then Missouri and Texas A&M in 2012 and will expand a third time with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas beginning in July 2024. To learn more, visit www.SECsports.com.

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Out Of Pocket, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.