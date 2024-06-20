KBRA Assigns AAA Rating to Harris County, Texas: Permanent Improvement Refunding Bonds, Series 2024A; Unlimited Tax Road Refunding Bonds, Series 2024A; and Permanent Improvement Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2024

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AAA to the Harris County, Texas: Permanent Improvement Refunding Bonds, Series 2024A; Unlimited Tax Road Refunding Bonds, Series 2024A; and Permanent Improvement Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2024. KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AAA for the County's outstanding Limited Tax Obligations and Unlimited Tax Obligations. The rating Outlook is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

Sizable and diversifying economy, centered around the nation’s fourth largest city, that has benefitted from above average property tax base growth.

Strong financial profile supported by generally favorable operations and considerable balance sheet resources, derived from stable property tax collections.

Robust financial management practices, including a comprehensive budgeting process, frequent intra-fiscal year monitoring, and the maintenance of prudent reserves.

Credit Challenges

Susceptibility to significant storm activity given its domicile on Texas’s Gulf Coast, as evidenced by Hurricane Harvey.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Not applicable for this rating level.

For Downgrade

Significant deterioration in operating reserves and liquidity.

A secular decline in the socioeconomic profile of the County.

To access rating and relevant documents, click here.

Doc ID: 1004830