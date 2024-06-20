Crescita to Acquire Strategic Assets of Occy Laboratory

LAVAL, Quebec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) (“Crescita” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company, today announced that it has agreed to acquire all of the non-real estate business assets of Occy Laboratory Inc., (“Occy”), a Laval-based manufacturer and distributor of high-quality dermocosmetic products (the “Transaction”).

The Transaction, conducted pursuant to the voluntary proceedings undertaken by Occy under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, is expected to enhance Crescita’s position in the Canadian skincare market by expanding its product offering and customer network and represents a further step in the execution of Crescita’s growth plan. The acquired assets include Occy’s manufacturing equipment, inventory, customer network and intellectual property (the “Assets”).

“This tuck-in acquisition aligns with our long-term vision to become a leading Canadian skincare company,” stated Serge Verreault, President and CEO of Crescita. “We are pleased to expand our skincare portfolio with Aquafolia, Occy’s lead product line. This brand’s distinctive identity lies in its use of natural anti-aging biotechnologies to formulate high-performance skincare and is complementary to our existing portfolio. We believe that this transaction strengthens Crescita’s position and product offering in our markets, underscoring our commitment to delivering exceptional skincare solutions to our customers. We look forward to leveraging the new assets to drive future growth and innovation,” concluded Mr. Verreault.

The Transaction received a Vesting and Approval Order rendered by the Québec Superior Court at a sale approval hearing on June 19, 2024, and is expected to close shortly thereafter, subject only to customary closing conditions.

Crescita will continue the commercial activities carried on by Occy prior to closing, while it integrates the Assets into its operations in the coming months. Crescita will provide financial information following the closing of the Transaction.

About Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

Crescita (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) is a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company with in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities. The Company offers a portfolio of high-quality, science-based non-prescription skincare products and a commercial stage prescription product. We also own multiple proprietary transdermal delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations to facilitate the delivery of active ingredients into or through the skin. For more information visit, www.crescitatherapeutics.com.

Forward-looking Information

All information in this press release, other than statements of current and historical fact, represents forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is qualified by this cautionary note. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as: “believe”, “expect”, “become”, “future”, “will” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the acquisition and integration of the Assets, the expected impact of the acquisition on the Company’s business, strategic growth plan, long-term vision, expansion opportunities and market position, the expected closing date of the acquisition and expectations with respect to Occy’s continued commercial activities.

Forward-looking information is neither historical fact nor an assurance of future performance. Instead, it based only on current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of the Company’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions.

Because forward-looking information relates to the future, it is subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking information.

Therefore, you should not unduly rely on any forward-looking information. Important factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking information include, among others:

economic and market conditions, including factors impacting global supply chains such as pandemics and geopolitical conflicts and tensions;

the failure of the Assets and operations acquired by Crescita to achieve expected financial results;

the failure of the Company to effectively integrate the Assets into its operations;

the failure of the Company to execute on anticipated growth and innovation strategies involving the Assets;

the impact of Occy’s proceedings of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act on the Assets, including relationships with customers, suppliers and employees;

the degree or lack of market acceptance of the acquired products;

the Company’s ability to retain key personnel following closing of the transaction; and

manufacturing and supply risks;

other risk factors described from time to time in the reports and disclosure documents filed by Crescita with Canadian securities regulatory agencies and commissions, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, which are available on Crescita’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

As a result of the foregoing and other factors, no assurance can be given that future results, levels of activity or achievements indicated in any forward-looking information will actually be achieved. Any forward-looking information in this press release is based only on information currently available to management and speaks only as of the date on which it is provided. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Crescita undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, that may be provided from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.