Mobix Labs Collaborates to Develop Low-Cost, Energy-Efficient 5G Base Station Solutions

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobix Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX), a fabless semiconductor company specializing in next-generation connectivity solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with TalkingHeads Wireless (THW) to develop a new generation of cost-effective, energy-efficient 5G base stations. THW’s 5G radio solution uses AI technology to optimize tower energy consumption, while Mobix Labs’ broad portfolio of products including ICs, antennas, and active optical cables and transceivers delivers significant advantages in performance, efficiency, cost and size for 5G base stations.

This collaboration follows Mobix Labs’ recent acquisition of RaGE Systems, a leader in radio frequency joint design and manufacturing services. THW has contracted with RaGE Systems to help develop solutions that significantly reduce the power consumption of base stations, cutting the energy costs of 5G towers in half.

“This exciting collaboration with TalkingHeads Wireless highlights our shared commitment to innovation and sustainability in 5G technology. With RaGE Systems’ proven track record and THW’s visionary leadership, we are poised to make significant advancements in energy-efficient 5G infrastructure,” said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs.

THW is at the forefront of reducing the energy costs of 5G towers. Their innovative, smart network tower solutions are designed to radically lower energy consumption, addressing the challenge of increasing data traffic without proportional increases in energy costs. THW selected RaGE Systems for their expertise in cellular base station development, deep product design knowledge, and cost-effective onshore manufacturing capabilities. The collaboration will deliver increased power efficiency and reduced operating costs for 5G service providers.

About TalkingHeads Wireless

TalkingHeads Wireless (THW) is on a mission to create energy-efficient alternatives for 5G O-RAN towers. THW is led by Dr. Joel Dawson, the founder of ETA Devices, which successfully developed high-efficiency power amplifier technology and products acquired by Nokia and Murata. By redesigning 5G hardware from the ground up and applying AI technology to optimize power consumption, we’re able to help wireless carriers cut the energy costs of their 5G network towers in half. To learn more, visit www.talkingheadswireless.com.

About Mobix Labs, Inc.

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company delivering advanced wireless and wired connectivity, RF, switching and filtering technologies for next-generation communication systems. Our solutions support aerospace, defense, 5G, medical, industrial and other high-reliability markets. We specialize in electromagnetic interference (EMI) solutions for secure aerospace GPS systems, optical cables for high-speed interconnect and AI datacenters, mmWave radar and imaging for commercial applications, ensuring high performance and reliability in demanding applications. Visit mobixlabs.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

