Moat Metrics Acquires IP Platform Assets from Aon

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moat Metrics Inc., a Spokane, WA based company that delivers AI driven next generation business and research intelligence, announced today that it has acquired technology and intellectual property (IP) assets from Aon, a leading global professional services firm.

Moat Metrics was formed to deliver an entirely new intelligence dimension in investment research and business intelligence to help clients make better investment and business decisions. Founded by Lewis Lee, former CEO of Aon’s IP Solutions, and a group of former Aon colleagues, Moat Metrics provides a proprietary AI Platform that generates insights into a company’s value continuum, starting with strategy and innovation and expanding into product mix and IP coverage, which ultimately informs future performance and value.

“ We are grateful for our time at Aon as IP Solutions became a leading provider of IP-related services for the insurance industry, and these services were informed by an underlying proprietary AI platform,” said Lee, founder and CEO of Moat Metrics. “ Moat Metrics will now bring the AI platform and supporting solutions to the broader market for use by investors, financiers, risk managers, corporate strategists and IP teams, and professional advisors.”

As part of the agreement, Aon is retaining its IP broking team as part of Aon’s Global Specialty and Financial Products offering within Risk Capital and the firm will continue to support the development of the IP risk marketplace.

“ We want to recognize Lewis and the entire team for the significant contributions they made in developing the technology that enables the better measurement and articulation of the value of IP,” said Jillian Slyfield, chief innovation officer at Aon. “ We look forward to working together in the future.”

Founder Lewis Lee has over 35 years of business, finance, software, and IP experience having founded national IP firm Lee & Hayes, LLC., founded IP analytics firm 601West that was acquired by Aon, and lead Aon’s IP Solutions business, and has served on the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco’s Economic Advisory Council.

About Moat Metrics

Moat Metrics, Inc., delivers next generation business and research intelligence through its proprietary AI Platform to help clients make better investment, business, and risk decisions. Moat Metrics’ lead product offering, Innovation Alpha™, leverages AI agents to research and process volumes of public data covering trillions of data points to understand and explain insights born at the intersections of products, markets, innovations, and IP coverage. Leveraging its AI Platform, Moat Metrics further offers advanced solutions on assessment and valuation of IP assets. Visit us at www.moatmetrics.com.