Office Depot Expands Business Services Through New Collaboration with Dun & Bradstreet

BOCA RATON, Fla. & JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Office Depot, a leading omnichannel retailer dedicated to helping its small business, home office and education customers live more productive and organized lives through innovative products and services, is collaborating with Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE: DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, to launch Power.Up™, a program that offers business owners credit, marketing, data, creative, and advertising services to help them grow and succeed.

"At Office Depot, we're always striving to empower business owners to pursue their dreams and achieve their vision of success," said Kevin Moffitt, executive vice president of the ODP Corporation and president of Office Depot. "By joining forces with Dun & Bradstreet, we can combine their extensive experience and suite of services with our already comprehensive offering of business solutions. This collaboration equips our customers with the tools they need to succeed."

In designing the Power.Up™ program, Office Depot and Dun & Bradstreet listened to the needs of businesses across the country to help them address the ever-changing challenges that come with running an organization. The goal of the Power.Up™ program is to help organizations save time and money with business services that help create efficiencies to operate and grow. In Office Depot and OfficeMax stores across the U.S., customers will be able to easily access a QR code that describes the Power.Up™ program and connects them with someone directly to discuss the services available. Additionally, representatives from Dun & Bradstreet will also be on-hand in select locations to help answer questions and guide customers on how to get started.

“We know millions of businesses utilize Office Depot’s stores to purchase supplies to support their day-to-day operations. These customers are under more pressure than ever due to inflation and supply chain issues, in addition to the everyday management of their business,” said Eric Kider, General Manager, Sales & Marketing Solutions, Dun & Bradstreet. “With Office Depot, we are providing solutions with services tailored to their customers’ needs to give them more opportunities to serve their customers and communities.”

The Dun & Bradstreet services include:

Business Information Services – this suite of solutions helps businesses build and manage their business credit file.

– this suite of solutions helps businesses build and manage their business credit file. D-U-N-S® Number Registration – a D-U-N-S Number is an important step in establishing a business identity and business creditworthiness, which can help when seeking new contracts, applying for loans, and evaluating potential partners.

– a D-U-N-S Number is an important step in establishing a business identity and business creditworthiness, which can help when seeking new contracts, applying for loans, and evaluating potential partners. Marketing Data Analysis – powerful visualizations, hundreds of business and technology related attributes, visitor website activity data, and analytic models to identify those targets most likely to become customers faster.

– powerful visualizations, hundreds of business and technology related attributes, visitor website activity data, and analytic models to identify those targets most likely to become customers faster. Managed Email Campaigns – prospect and nurture new customers with managed email campaigns to U.S.-based contacts; leverage an experienced campaign manager to plan, set up, execute, optimize, and report on email campaigns.

– prospect and nurture new customers with managed email campaigns to U.S.-based contacts; leverage an experienced campaign manager to plan, set up, execute, optimize, and report on email campaigns. Managed Display/Social Media Advertising – display and social media advertising services that help businesses request campaigns, create ads, or upload existing ad assets, and receive reporting on advertising performance.

– display and social media advertising services that help businesses request campaigns, create ads, or upload existing ad assets, and receive reporting on advertising performance. Creative & Copy – creative services to support campaigns – from ad and email creation to responsive website design.

– creative services to support campaigns – from ad and email creation to responsive website design. Campaign Reporting – insightful channel and performance reports for data-driven campaign optimization.

In addition to these newly introduced services, Office Depot provides a comprehensive range of business solutions in conjunction with valued partners. These encompass print, copy and shipping services, print design, furniture assembly, secure shredding, tech support, and direct mail solutions.

To learn more about the Power.Up™ program, please visit (https://www.officedepot.dnbpowerup.com).

