NVISION Expands its Ophthalmology Clinical Trial Site Network in Collaboration with Parkhurst NuVision

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NVISION Eye Centers, a national leader in eye care services, is excited to announce that its subsidiary, NVision Clinical Research, LLC., and Parkhurst NuVision, San Antonio, Texas, will collaborate on new clinical trials in ophthalmology drug development. NVision Clinical Research, LLC., is a member of the NVISION family, and has the exclusive mission of bringing clinical trial opportunities to patients treated by NVISION ophthalmologists. Parkhurst NuVision specializes in vision correction solutions and a full range of procedures including LASIK in San Antonio and EVO ICL to help each patient achieve better vision without glasses and contacts.

Parkhurst NuVision (“PNV”) brings significant new capacity and expertise in ophthalmologic clinical trials to the NVISION family of clinical trial sites. PNV has current and deep experience in trials in Presbyopia, Refractive Surgery (laser vision correction and phakic IOL), Dry Eye, Cataract, Glaucoma, and Keratoconus, has been lauded by Sponsors, and has recently received a clean FDA inspection report. PNV is led by Greg Parkhurst, MD, who is distinguished as one of the “Top 40 Under 40” Most Influential Ophthalmologists in the world by The Ophthalmologist, an authority on the eye care industry out of Europe and was named one of San Antonio’s “Top Doctors” by San Antonio Magazine. His work has been published in numerous peer reviewed journals including Ophthalmology, The Journal of Cataract & Refractive Surgery, and The Journal of Refractive Surgery. The practice has been named Best LASIK in San Antonio, Best Place to Work in San Antonio, and one of the highest volume phakic IOL practices in North America.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Parkhurst join our family of dedicated professionals who exemplify our Patient First ethos. PNV’s active clinical trial practice increases our access to patients interested in trial participation, quicker study start-up for our trial partners, and a powerful dimension to our clinical care commitment to our patients,” said Chris Karkenny, CEO of NVISION.

“Our team has become known as a thought leader in ophthalmology with a reputation for performing high-quality research. We have been one of the top-enrolling sites in nearly every one of the dozens of FDA-monitored clinical studies we have participated in over the past 10+ years. Sponsors can count on us to enroll effectively and efficiently, while maintaining a culture of quality and attention to detail. We are delighted to partner with NVISION to expand access to cutting-edge treatments for our patient base and the large network of referring doctors in our community,” said Gregory Parkhurst, MD, Physician-CEO of Parkhurst NuVision.

About NVISION Eye Centers

NVISION Eye Centers is comprised of over 100 locations and ambulatory surgery centers strategically positioned as partnerships and joint ventures in California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Texas. NVISION’s resolute commitment to quality, exemplified by its accomplished surgeons and dedicated staff, places Patients First, resulting in consistently outstanding outcomes. NVISION is uniquely positioned for continued growth and success in the changing landscape of vision care. For more information, please visit www.nvisioncenters.com.