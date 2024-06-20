Kennedy Mechanical and Ryan Plumbing & Heating Join NexCore, Trinity Hunt Partners’ Commercial HVAC Platform

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NexCore, a commercial HVAC service platform backed by Dallas-based private equity firm, Trinity Hunt Partners, is pleased to announce its partnership with Kennedy Mechanical (“Kennedy”) and Ryan Plumbing & Heating (“Ryan” or collectively the “Company”) in Rochester, New York. The addition of Kennedy and Ryan continues NexCore’s expansion in the CHVAC services space, which began with the platform’s initial investment in Alliance Group and subsequent partnerships with Pratt & Smith and Sylvester and Cockrum.

Kennedy is a multi-faceted mechanical contractor specializing in HVAC, plumbing, and fire protection installation and service for commercial and residential customers. Founded in 1979, Kennedy successfully built a stellar reputation for its high-quality and world class service. Kennedy prides itself in valuing safety, respect, and integrity across its talented employee base and longstanding customers.

Ryan is a provider of HVAC, plumbing, and fire protection service and maintenance to commercial and residential customers. Ryan was founded in 1999 by common ownership of Kennedy to focus on service and maintenance.

“We are thrilled Kennedy and Ryan are joining the NexCore family. We believe these partner businesses represent some of the best and brightest in the commercial HVAC and plumbing services industry,” said NexCore CEO Steve Knowles. “The NexCore platform enables like-minded leaders to collaborate and build upon their well-earned success, sharing best practices to build winning teams and continue to provide top-tier service to their customers."

Together, Kennedy and Ryan provide commercial HVAC, plumbing, and fire protection services to a diverse customer base across upstate New York, including medical centers, manufacturing, industrial, warehouses, grocery, higher education, multi-family residential, retail centers, automotive dealerships, hotels, and general contractors. The company's geographic footprint and its experienced leadership team provides opportunities to further build geographic density in the Northeast as NexCore scales.

“We are thrilled to join the NexCore platform – and leverage the outstanding resources it affords – to serve our valued customers with greater capabilities while investing and growing the businesses across the state of New York,” said Kennedy President Steve Cassidy. “I remain incredibly dedicated to this company and I look forward to a bright future with the NexCore team. NexCore shares the same vision and values as Kennedy and Ryan, with a focus on top-tier customer service and providing growth opportunities for our workforce. I am excited for our future together.

NexCore is actively seeking opportunities to expand its platform with like-minded partner companies in the commercial HVAC industry. For more information, please visit www.nxcus.com.

ABOUT NEXCORE

NexCore is a commercial HVAC services platform focused on maintenance-driven HVAC, electrical, controls, plumbing, and other facility service solutions for commercial clients across a diverse set of end markets. The platform's comprehensive service offerings are backed by a strong reputation for excellence in client service and delivery, paired with an industry-leading culture. NexCore’s partner companies include Alliance Group, Pratt & Smith, Sylvester & Cockrum, Kennedy Mechanical, and Ryan Heating & Plumbing. For more information, visit www.nxcus.com.

ABOUT KENNEDY MECHANICAL AND RYAN PLUMBING & HEATING

Established in 1979 and 1999, Kennedy Mechanical and Ryan Heating & Pluming, respectively, are leading providers of commercial HVAC, plumbing, and fire protection services across the state of New York. The companies' core focus on integrity and quality of service has earned it a strong reputation among its diverse customer base, which includes medical centers, manufacturing, industrial, warehouses, grocery, higher education, multi-family residential, retail centers, automotive dealerships, hotels, and general contractors. For more information, visit www.kennedymechanicalinc.com.