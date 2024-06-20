National Beverage Corp. Announces LaCroix Partnership with Inter Miami CF

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) today announced its LaCroix brand has been named the official sparkling water of Inter Miami CF, the top-ranked Major League Soccer (MLS) team. This collaboration is set to bring a refreshing wave of enthusiasm to the local community, as both organizations are proudly headquartered in South Florida.

“ As a brand beloved by moms and kids for its variety of delightful flavors and health-conscious hydration, LaCroix sparkling water is dedicated to promoting a healthy lifestyle and active living,” commented a National Beverage spokesperson. “ This new partnership underscores National Beverage’s and LaCroix’s commitment to wellness and community engagement. The agreement extends to the team’s youth soccer program that supports young talent and encourages sports participation.”

“ We are delighted to join forces with Inter Miami CF to foster our values of excellence, community and family. This partnership is a perfect match, as both LaCroix and Inter Miami CF are committed to making a positive impact, particularly to the South Florida community.”

“ Inter Miami CF has swiftly risen to national prominence, captivating fans with their dynamic play, world-renowned players and strong community presence. The partnership with LaCroix will enhance a healthy hydration fan experience, offering refreshing moments during matches and events, as well as affording special marketing and promotional activities with retailers across South Florida,” concluded the spokesperson.

