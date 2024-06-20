Evette Is Spearheading the Future of AI Innovation in the Veterinary Industry With New Krista.ai Partnership

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evette, the leading veterinary relief staffing agency, today announced its integration with Krista.ai, a fellow Dallas-based company and the leader in enterprise-wide AI orchestration. The partnership is driven by rapid growth in a once-stagnant industry, as new technologies continue to modernize veterinary services, making them more accessible to both veterinarians and consumers. As a transformational platform designed to deploy AI into company operations, this integration will accelerate Evette’s business outcomes and ROI by automating processes in everyday language across its workforce, existing systems and AI. It will eliminate menial, administrative tasks, freeing up employees to focus on impactful work and grow in their roles.

The veterinary industry is facing significant staff shortages and high turnover rates due to burnout, costing the animal healthcare industry $1-2 billion annually. Evette is committed to addressing these issues with their bespoke, concierge staffing solution for clinics, taking complex tasks off veterinarians and vet techs. Evette is pushing to streamline internal processes—allowing employees more time and freedom to focus on work only humans can do - such as curating strategy and innovation.

“Integrating with Krista.ai is a win-win across the board. By utilizing this AI software, we’ll be able to eliminate human friction and automate tedious, administrative tasks that have been overwhelming our employees,” says Elise Burns, CEO and Founder of Evette. “This isn’t going to be a single-department solution, it’ll be a one-stop shop across our entire business and allow our employees to focus on the work that matters—ensuring high-quality, bespoke concierge services to our veterinarians and vet techs.”

Founded in 2019, Krista.ai helps enterprises bring AI safely into their eco-systems and unlocks employees’ true potential by creating a more accurate and efficient user experience. Through elimination of manual tasks using AI-led intelligent automation, companies report that employee accuracy increases three times over manual tasks done at scale.

“The ability to help Evette unlock not only the capabilities of their tech stack, but also maximize the potential of their current and future employees is just the beginning of what we can accomplish together,” says Michael Haske, CEO of Krista.ai. “Our clients typically see an average of 50-80 percent productivity increase and our ultimate goal is to further aid Evette’s growth, streamline their processes and, ultimately, help employees reach their full capabilities.”

Specializing in veterinary staffing solutions for more than 2,500 clinics across the U.S., Evette offers a wide range of bespoke, concierge benefits that other staffing firms don’t—such as a competitive guaranteed salary, PTO, 401k benefits, stock options, and a personal booking agent who is on call 24/7. Evette’s dedicated focus on matching relief vets and vet technicians with positions and clinics that align with their skills and passion for animal care sets them apart from competitors and ensures that both clinics and vet professionals thrive in their partnerships.

For additional information or to learn more about Evette, please visit our website.

ABOUT EVETTE

Evette (formerly VetIQ Staffing) specializes in providing veterinary staffing solutions for clinics and hospitals, offering a wide range of qualified professionals tailored to meet specific needs. What sets Evette apart is our dedicated focus on matching veterinarians and veterinary technicians with positions that align not only with their skills but also their passion for animal care, ensuring both clinics and veterinary professionals thrive in their partnerships. Moreover, while not a staffing software, Evette offers the convenience of contacting your personal concierge at any time to assist you with your staffing needs.

ABOUT KRISTA

Krista.ai is the leader in enterprise-wide AI orchestration. Designed to help companies easily integrate AI into any business process, Krista uses everyday natural language to automate integrations, workflows and interactions across people, all data sources and AIs. Acting on both governed business controls and a sophisticated understanding of human intent and sentiment, Krista builds accurate, hallucination-free interactions that are secure, private and annotated, earning the trust of global organizations like IBM, Firstsource, Tata Consulting Services, Zimperium and Autoshack. By embracing Krista’s frictionless, vendor-agnostic approach to AI, companies of all sizes are empowered to operate at machine speed and embrace continuous innovation in an era where software, AI and human expertise converge seamlessly for optimal business outcomes. Learn more about Krista’s technology at krista.ai or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.