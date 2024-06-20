KBRA Assigns AA Rating to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (DC) Second Lien Dedicated Revenue Bonds, Series 2024A; Outlook is Stable

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Second Lien Dedicated Revenue Bonds, Series 2024A (Sustainability – Climate Transition Bonds). KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AA+ for the Authority's senior lien Dedicated Revenue Bonds, and the AA long-term rating for Second Lien Dedicated Revenue Bonds, outstanding. The rating Outlook is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating was assigned because of the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

The jurisdictions have an uninterrupted 48-year history of payment of their annual commitments.

Strong credit characteristics of signatory jurisdictions supports appropriation funding mechanism.

Essentiality of mass transit to metropolitan Washington D.C. area and established history of operating and capital support by these jurisdictions.

Substantial coverage of debt service requirements.

Credit Challenges

Dedicated revenue sources may be adversely affected by economic cycles and exogenous events.

Signatories are allowed to proportionally reduce their dedicated capital funding contribution if another does not pay the full amount of their obligations.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Improved credit position of signatory jurisdictions.

For Downgrade

Weakened credit position of one or more of the signatories.

Failure of one or more signatories to make its committed appropriation in full.

