Westlake Global Compounds Selects FourKites for Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility and Analytics to Enhance Customer Satisfaction

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westlake Global Compounds announced a significant enhancement to its logistics and customer service offerings: real-time shipment tracking in collaboration with leading supply chain visibility platform FourKites®. FourKites’ innovative technology and market-leading data quality are set to transform the way Westlake Global Compounds services its clients across North America. In addition to the company’s innovative solutions, including custom stocking programs and specialty packaging, the company will now leverage FourKites’ real-time supply chain visibility to predict and prevent disruptions to its shipments.

Westlake Global Compounds, a business unit of Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK), is a leading manufacturer of specialty polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds, with facilities in China, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, the United States (US) and Vietnam. The company takes great pride in providing superior service and top-of-the-line solutions to its customers, and continues to invest in innovative technologies to enhance the customer experience.

FourKites will be integrating seamlessly with Westlake Global Compound’s existing technology, pulling in critical enterprise data to provide a comprehensive view of the company’s supply chain across all SKUs, shipments, orders and facilities. FourKites will be giving the Westlake Global Compounds team the ability to monitor the live status of truck shipments in the US, and to analyze the impact of disruptions against plan to help them make better decisions faster and enhance the customer experience.

Renee Havrilla, vice president of Westlake Global Compounds and Westlake Dimex, reflected on the impact of this partnership: “Joining forces with FourKites and providing our customers with a best-in-class experience through real-time tracking positions us at the forefront of the PVC compounds market throughout the US. This collaboration is designed to enhance our ability to respond promptly and efficiently to our customers' specific needs, reinforcing our commitment to providing state-of-the-art solutions.”

“We are honored that Westlake Global Compounds selected FourKites to provide invaluable supply chain insights during a time of ongoing global disruption,” said FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “Being able to proactively manage orders and communicate the real-time status of shipments is the best way to build customer loyalty. Westlake’s digitization efforts are commendable, and showcase the company’s commitment to staying at the leading edge of its industry.”

About FourKites

