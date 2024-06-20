Yukon Supports Tenex Capital Management’s Investment in Behavioral Innovations

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yukon Partners (“Yukon”), a provider of junior capital for middle market private equity transactions, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Tenex Capital Management (“Tenex”) to support its investment in Behavioral Innovations (“BI” or the “Company”).

BI is a leading provider of center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (“ABA”) therapy to early intervention children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (“ASD”) and other related developmental disabilities. The Company was founded in 2000 and has grown to 77 centers across Texas, Oklahoma, and Colorado. BI offers individualized treatment plans and parent education services aimed at alleviating the symptoms of ASD and providing real-world improvements in patients’ lives.

BI CEO, Dino Eliopoulos, commented, “We are extremely pleased to partner with Tenex as we look to capitalize on BI’s compelling growth potential through continued center expansion. Tenex is an ideal partner for us given their emphasis on quality of care and patient outcomes, operational prowess, shared vision, and track record of success in executing upon accretive growth with companies in similar situations as BI.”

“Dino and the entire BI team have built a phenomenal organization centered on delivering exceptional patient outcomes, and we are excited to support BI’s continued growth and footprint expansion,” said Ryan MacIntyre, a Tenex Managing Director. He added, “We’re also pleased to mark the start of another partnership with the Yukon team.”

“BI’s focus on clinical quality and patient outcomes as well as its proven approach to new center growth have positioned the Company as one of the leading providers in an underpenetrated industry,” said Elliot Lynch, a Principal at Yukon. “We are excited to support the BI team and look forward to another successful partnership with Tenex, whose experience in growing healthcare services businesses will further enable BI to increase access to care while ensuring a best-in-class clinical experience.”

Dorsey & Whitney LLP provided legal counsel to Yukon.

About Behavioral Innovations

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Behavioral Innovations provides center-based ABA therapy to children with ASD and other related developmental disabilities. The Company operates 77 centers across Texas, Oklahoma, and Colorado. BI’s mission is to offer client-centered, evidence-based behavioral therapy for patients with autism in a nurturing learning environment, which has resulted in exceptional clinical outcomes. For more information, please visit: www.behavioral-innovations.com.

About Yukon Partners

Yukon Partners is an independent and unaffiliated junior capital provider, primarily serving middle market private equity sponsor led business transactions in the U.S. and Canada. The transactions in which Yukon invests include buyouts, growth and platform strategies, recapitalizations, mergers/acquisitions, and public-to-private buyouts. Yukon typically invests up to $75 million per transaction and currently manages $2.6 billion across five funds. Yukon Partners has offices in Minneapolis, Boston, and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.yukonpartners.com.

About Tenex Capital Management

Tenex Capital Management is a private equity firm that invests in middle market companies. Tenex uses an in-house team of hybrid investment professionals skilled in operational leadership, investing, and capital markets structuring to maximize long-term value creation. Tenex’s deep operating experience allows the firm to collaborate with management teams to capitalize on business and market opportunities. Tenex has successfully invested in a diverse range of industries, including diversified industrials, business and tech-enabled services, and healthcare. For additional information, please visit www.tenexcm.com.