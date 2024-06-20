Laser Photonics & Echelon 1 Solutions Team Up To Deliver Laser Power to Defense Agencies

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for laser cleaning and other material processing applications, and Echelon 1 Solutions (E1S), a storage and logistics solutions provider for the military, have formed a partnership to bring laser cleaning and cutting technology to the defense industry.

E1S is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) based in Tampa, Fla., which aims to fill a critical gap in DOD operations. Namely, E1S aids in the integration and execution of military project requirements, alignment with funding and using efficient procurement vehicles.

Through this collaboration, LPC and E1S will provide definitive solutions for professionals in defense and maritime industries who are looking for viable and safe methods of surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control and other laser-based industrial applications, including cutting, marking, engraving and welding. Fonon Technologies, a sister company of LPC that services government agencies and contractors, will market and promote joint capabilities and technologies.

“LPC’s leading-edge laser ablation technologies help to resolve the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with traditional methods of surface processing,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “We are eager to capitalize on the ways our joint expertise with E1S can revolutionize how Defense Department MRO, drydock and other operations are performed while helping professionals address safety challenges and labor shortage concerns in situations where turnaround is critical.”

E1S CEO Chuck Neu added: “Laser cleaning and other material processing technologies are highly time- and labor-efficient, significantly optimizing maintenance and repair. With the shared value of supporting American Military Forces, we look forward to collaborating with Fonon Technologies.”

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the centuries-old, sand and abrasive blasting market, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

About Fonon Technologies

Fonon Technologies, a subsidiary of Fonon Corp., takes pride in marketing and promoting Fonon's innovative products specifically catered to meet the stringent requirements of government organizations, all branches of the U.S. military and defense contractors.

About Echelon 1 Solutions

Founded in 2019, E1S provides turn-key solutions to solve complex military supply chain, space utilization and space optimization problems. With extensive supply & logistics and project management experience, as well as industry certifications in process improvement, customers can be certain they are receiving best-value solutions that will increase operational effectiveness. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Fla., and is online at www.echelon1solutions.com/.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company’s plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Registration Statement. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.