LandYield and Finite Carbon Expand Forest Carbon Opportunities to Family Landowners in the Northeast

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. & WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LandYield, backed by decades of experience and expertise in forestry, carbon markets and carbon finance, and Finite Carbon, North America's leading developer and supplier of forest carbon offsets, today announced the expansion of their collaboration to the northeastern United States. As a result, over 200,000 landowners in the region with between 40 and 5,000 acres of forestland are now eligible to enroll in LandYield’s forest carbon offset program, which leverages Finite Carbon’s CORE Carbon® platform.

The northeastern region of the U.S. encompasses approximately 34.4 million acres1 of family-owned forestland across Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia.

CORE Carbon initially launched in 13 southeastern states in August 2023. There are currently over 5,000 acres enrolled in the program with nearly 12,000 acres being reviewed for approval, and third-party verification is underway to begin issuing credits under the ACR registry this year.

CORE Carbon opens carbon markets to small family landowners. Previously, carbon finance for forest conservation and climate mitigation was only accessible to large, institutional landowners. This exciting new program allows carbon revenues to be spent locally, helping support rural economies. Participating landowners also protect water resources, improve habitat quality, and maintain recreational values on enrolled forestlands.

Non-industrial forest landowners who enroll through CORE Carbon’s streamlined process can receive immediate revenue estimates and quarterly payments for the deferral of commercial timber harvests and increasing the carbon stored on their land. CORE Carbon additionally provides project development and an ongoing monitoring infrastructure to ensure offsets generated are verified with independent third-party registries and represent a quantifiable, high-integrity climate impact.

“The northeast region is home to incredibly diverse and resilient forestland, with family ownership comprising the majority of acreage. We’re thrilled to provide the region with a program that lowers barriers to carbon markets and provides financial support and resources to family landowners,” said Josh Fain, Director at LandYield. “The region is undergoing a huge generational transfer of forestland which highlights the importance of empowering landowners to secure long-term revenue that rewards stewardship and improves vital environmental qualities.”

Enrolled land will be developed and verified as a carbon offset project under the ACR’s peer-reviewed methodology, Improved Forest Management on Small Non-Industrial Private Forestlands, designed specifically for family forests.

Carrie Gombos, co-CEO of Finite Carbon, said: “CORE Carbon is an innovative, easy-to-use platform with the proven ability to give landowners the flexibility they need to access the voluntary carbon market. Expanding to the northeast is emblematic of how our patented technology allows the program to scale commercially with the right partners to develop high-quality projects across different forest types in the U.S. and beyond.”

Finite Carbon developed CORE Carbon using its patented remote sensing technology, enabled by satellite imagery alongside data from the U.S. Forest Service to measure and monitor forest growth. This information is used to calculate the specific carbon dioxide emission reductions and removals which can result from improved forest management practices on a given piece of land.

Landowners may visit www.corecarbon.com to learn more about Finite’s CORE Carbon digital platform or to evaluate project designs under LandYield’s offset program.

About LandYield

LandYield, an American company founded in 2023, offers private forest owners a unique opportunity to earn revenue by deferring timber harvests, enhance carbon sequestration, and secure their environmental legacy.

LandYield aims to connect family forest owners with between 40-5000 to the voluntary carbon market, allowing revenue generation while conserving forests and positively impacting our environment.

LandYield uses Finite Carbon’s CORE Carbon platform for user friendly online enrollment, regular quarterly reporting and payouts, and access to state-of-the-art remote sensing-based monitoring to ensure a steady revenue stream for participating landowners. LandYield is committed to sustainable forest practices and environmental stewardship, aiming to leave a positive imprint on our planet by helping owners maintain the beauty and biodiversity of forests for future generations.

Find out more at www.landyield.com

About Finite Carbon:

Finite Carbon is North America's leading developer of forest carbon offsets, combining unparalleled project development experience with extensive carbon market knowledge. Since 2009, Finite Carbon has developed more than 60 forest carbon projects in the voluntary and compliance markets covering 4 million acres across North America. Since then, Finite Carbon has been responsible for developing and transacting more than 100 million offsets, representing $1 billion in revenue, and generated over one-third of all California compliance offset supply. Leveraging its remote sensing and software expertise, Finite Carbon developed the CORE Carbon platform, an advanced digital mapping platform that streamlines carbon project development for landowners with between 40 and 5,000 acres. The CORE Carbon platform contains an easy-to-use digital mapping tool that provides landowners with an immediate carbon revenue proposal for their land at no cost and allows for the ongoing management of their project. For more information visit finitecarbon.com.

1 https://www.fs.usda.gov/nrs/pubs/rn/rn_nrs259.pdf