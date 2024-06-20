Lynx Motors Establishes Partnership with 50 For The Fallen

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lynx Motors proudly announces its Corporate Platinum sponsorship with 50 For The Fallen (50FtF), an organization dedicated to supporting veterans through community-driven initiatives. 50FtF's mission is to identify veterans in crisis, provide mental health care, and stand by them throughout their healing journey as family.

As part of this partnership, Lynx Motors actively engages in the 50 For The Fallen Ruck events. These 50-mile challenges bring together participants from all walks of life to challenge themselves physically while raising awareness and funds for veterans' causes. Several Lynx Motors staff members have previously taken part in these events and are excited to join the upcoming event in Breckenridge, Colorado, scheduled for June 29th and 30th. This event is just one of many initiatives by 50 For The Fallen aimed at honoring and supporting those who have bravely served our country.

Lynx Motors places a high value on philanthropy and maintains a deep dedication to supporting veterans. Christian Okonsky, Founder and head of philanthropic efforts at Lynx Motors, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: "Supporting veterans is a core value at Lynx Motors. Our sponsorship of 50 For The Fallen reflects our commitment to honoring all those who have sacrificed for our country. We are proud to be a Corporate Platinum sponsor and look forward to our team's active participation in the meaningful events coming up."

Chad Conley, Founder of 50 For The Fallen, also shared his thoughts on the partnership: "We are thrilled to have Lynx Motors as a Corporate Platinum sponsor. Their unwavering support and active participation in our events greatly contribute to our mission of honoring and supporting veterans. Together, we can make a significant impact in the lives of those who have served."

Lynx Motors invites everyone to join them in supporting this important cause. For more information on how to donate or participate in the upcoming event, please visit https://50ftf.org/.

More About Lynx Motors:

Lynx Motors, a trailblazing automotive innovator, based in Austin, Texas, focuses on the electrification of classic vehicles, transforming timeless iconic automobiles into eco-friendly vehicles, all while preserving its revered legacy. Lynx Motors is where automotive excellence converges with the highest level of White-Glove service, transcending expectations to redefine luxury. For more information, visuals, and updates, please visit www.lynx.car.

More About 50 For The Fallen:

50 For The Fallen (50FtF) was founded to support veterans affected by the aftermath of war, including combat losses and the mental health crisis leading to suicide. Through community-driven events, 50FtF raises awareness and funds to honor and assist veterans, fostering a supportive network that encourages participants to share their motivations ("WHY") and promote mental health dialogue. Their mission is to raise awareness and funds for veterans' causes, ensuring that those who have served receive the recognition and support they deserve. For more information, please visit https://50ftf.org/.