Global Consulting Firm Kotter Partners with Coursera to Offer Introductory Courses on Change Leadership

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International strategy execution and change management firm Kotter announced today a new partnership with Coursera, a global online learning platform, to offer four courses on change leadership. The specialization will introduce the Science of Change and Kotter’s methodologies, which are based on over 50 years of empirical research, to equip learners to unlock their own potential and guide their organizations through transformation.

“Kotter is thrilled to introduce this new introductory course selection in collaboration with Coursera, empowering learners to embrace change leadership and its transformative potential,” said Kathy Gersch, Chief Growth Officer at Kotter. “We are looking forward to equipping millions with the introductory skills needed to lead change and drive meaningful impact across the globe.”

While the ability to adapt has been a necessity in business for more than a century, the pace of change in the last few decades has made it the most critical element for success. According to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) World Uncertainty Index, which measures mentions of uncertainty in Economic Intelligence Unit reports, uncertainty has risen 200% since the 1990s. Today’s leaders need to be equipped with change capabilities in order to navigate a rapidly evolving world.

"We’re excited to partner with a trusted name in change management and leadership training to make it easier than ever for learners to become effective leaders," said Marni Baker-Stein, Chief Content Officer at Coursera. "With this new Specialization, learners will hear directly from experts at Kotter and develop the skills necessary to thrive in a leadership position.”

Kotter's courses are ideal for everyone from students and junior-level professionals to those considering a career shift towards change leadership and executives evaluating the suitability of a change program for their organization.

Learn more about enhancing change capabilities through Kotter’s Specialization on Coursera here.

About Kotter International, Inc.

Kotter is the authority in adaptability and transformation. We help individuals and organizations better lead and manage change via world-class consulting services and leadership development training, including the Kotter Change Certification Program.

Founded by the world's foremost change expert, Dr. John Kotter, and backed by five decades of ongoing, empirical research and real-world experience in the science of change, our proven approach offers rapid results in an increasingly disruptive world. Learn more at www.kotterinc.com.