The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) Partners with Palantir to Accelerate Health Outcomes By Leveraging AI/ML and Data Software Tooling

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced that it has been selected by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) to support the agency’s mission to accelerate better health outcomes. Palantir’s AIP and Foundry software will help the agency drive key workflows by providing a data strategy and infrastructure that will underpin business operations and enable continuous improvement. The contract is worth $19 million over 2 years.

The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) mission mandate is to accelerate better health outcomes for everyone by supporting the development of high-impact solutions to society's most challenging health problems. The agency advances high-potential, high-impact biomedical and health research that cannot be readily accomplished through traditional research or commercial activity.

Investing in an enterprise data strategy provides the organization with the continuous feedback loop to accelerate innovation. Ultimately, this approach enables ARPA-H to track and learn from outcomes to accomplish their bold goals—while remaining accountable to the Government and the public.

"At ARPA-H, we are pioneering a data-centric approach to transform business efficiency and accelerate program design. Our focus is on data and harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to rapidly develop new insights that not only will streamline our operations, but also drive better outcomes for all stakeholders involved in the ARPA-H mission. We strongly believe that harnessing the power of data and AI is the key to unlocking unprecedented levels of efficiency, productivity, and overall success, while enabling us to focus on the research best able to impact the lives of real people,” said Alastair Thomson, Director of Data Innovation, ARPA-H.

To meet the ambitious goals laid out by the agency, ARPA-H has partnered with Palantir to provide the data infrastructure for ARPA-H’s core operations in order to rapidly collect, synthesize, analyze, and make decisions from a range of data sources while ensuring security and privacy controls meet and exceed the mandatory standards. This approach will enable critical workflows based on commercial best practices, including but not limited to: program strategy, planning and oversight, financial and performance management, and the ability to track and analyze return on investment. Palantir’s platform ensures that ARPA-H programs are operating within a consistent data strategy and the framework determined by ARPA-H.

“ARPA-H is an incredible investment in the next generation of life-changing healthcare outcomes. We are honored to provide our software to support their mission and deliver the latest commercial technology to transform their operations,” said Hirsh Jain, Head of Public Health and Senior Vice President, Federal at Palantir.

This work builds on Palantir’s experience providing data infrastructure and AI tools to support public health initiatives including creating the secure collaborative research platform for N3C; ongoing tooling for disease surveillance at HHS and CDC; and increasing speed of drug review at the FDA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customer’s ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.