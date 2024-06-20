Municipalities Adopt Cleaner Solutions Inking Agreements with Clean Energy

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE), the largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market, announced a series of new deals with several municipalities across the country. These agreements represent a collective growing demand within city agencies for more sustainable, low-carbon solutions for their operations.

“What we are now observing is that municipalities which are eager to meet their environmental and fiscal goals can do this with renewable natural gas (RNG) easily, immediately and cost-effectively. Many cities are now making clean fuel a requirement for their transportation needs because of local, state and federal requirements to reduce emissions. RNG is the best solution to meet those needs,” said Chad Lindholm, senior vice president at Clean Energy.

In a competitive bid, Clean Energy won the contract against other fuel providers to become the sole RNG provider for the City of Fort Collins, Colo. transit and fleet vehicles. RNG is a sustainable transportation fuel made from organic waste which drastically reduces carbon emissions by an average of 300% versus diesel. The deal will cover RNG supply for three fueling stations owned and operated by the city. 500,000 gallons of clean-burning RNG will power 52 transit buses and other service vehicles annually.

“Here in Fort Collins, we are committed to renewable fuels and cleaning up our emissions to help reduce transport-related pollution throughout the city. We are firm believers in sustainability and our desire was to have the greatest percentage of RNG available for our CNG fleet. We are pleased to partner with Clean Energy to fuel our growing fleet and lower the city’s carbon footprint,” said Tracy Ochsner, Director Operation Services at the City of Fort Collins.

The City of Beverly Hills, Calif. has signed a new deal to power its waste vehicles with RNG. The deal is contracted to provide 119,000 gallons of RNG to the city’s 17 solid waste fleet vehicles annually. Clean Energy will also provide monthly maintenance services for their fueling station.

In a competitive bid, Clean Energy won the contract to design and build a private station for the City of Arcadia, Calif. The site is designed to deliver 200,000 gallons of ultra-low carbon fuel annually and will fuel 28 transit buses and utility trucks operating in the city.

Clean Energy was awarded a contract with Long Beach Transit to oversee operations and maintenance of its private fueling station. The deal will provide an expected 1.4 million gallons of fuel annually, supplying 125 transit buses operating in the city of Long Beach, Calif.

The Garden City Transit Authority in New York has signed an operations and maintenance agreement with Clean Energy for its transit fleet. The deal is expected to use an anticipated 3.3 million gallons of fuel for 237 transit buses.

The City of Bakersfield, Calif., has signed an agreement with Clean Energy to provide services, parts and materials for the city’s two fueling stations. Clean Energy will also fuel the city’s 79 waste collection vehicles with an anticipated 750,000 gallons of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Suburban Disposal in New York has inked a maintenance agreement with Clean Energy for a station that provides 549,000 gallons of fuel to power its fleet of 61 waste collection trucks.

City of Scottsdale, Ariz. has signed an agreement with Clean Energy to maintain its station. The station is anticipated to provide 455,000 gallons of fuel for approximately 103 vehicles which comprise of fleet vehicles, waste collection trucks and forklifts.

Orange County Public Works in Calif. has signed a contract with Clean Energy to provide station services as well as fuel. The station will dispense an estimated 300,000 gallons of fuel annually which will power refuse trucks, street sweepers, sewer cleaners and other third-party refuse vehicles.

The City of Tacoma, Wash. has signed an operations and maintenance agreement with Clean Energy for a station that is expected to dispense 450,000 gallons of fuel annually to operate 50 of its refuse trucks.

Waste Resources in Gardena, Calif. has signed a repairs and maintenance deal with Clean Energy to provide 448,000 gallons of fuel to 64 of its waste collection vehicles.

The Port of Seattle has inked a deal with Clean Energy for its airport transport fleet. Clean Energy will provide approximately 400,000 gallons of clean fuel for 45 of its airport shuttle buses.

Clean Energy has extended its relationship with Atlantic County Utilities Authority in New Jersey to operate and maintain a station that will provide approximately 481,000 gallons of fuel for the city’s 100 waste collection trucks.

Clean Energy has inked a deal with the District of Columbia Public Works to provide fuel and maintenance for 20 government vehicles and waste collection trucks in the city. The contract is expected to provide 15,000 gallons of fuel to DC Public Works annually.

Fort Smith Transit Authority in Arkansas has signed a contract with Clean Energy to provide maintenance services as well as fuel. The deal highlights the City of Fort Smith’s commitment to expanding its CNG fleet to decrease their emission and reach their sustainability goals. The agreement is for an estimated 200,160 gallons to power 16 transit vehicles.

