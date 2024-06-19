Amundi Technology selects Confluence’s Revolution as the Solution of Choice for Performance Analytics and Attribution

PITTSBURGH & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Confluence Technologies, Inc. (“Confluence”), a global technology solution provider for regulatory, analytics, and investor communications solutions for the investment management industry, today announced a partnership with Amundi Technology (“Amundi”) to provide performance attribution to Amundi’s ALTO platforms expanding capabilities for its clients and enabling them to make more impactful investment decisions.

Confluence Revolution, a comprehensive and flexible analytics and reporting solution, will be integrated into Amundi’s ALTO platforms to provide multi-asset performance analytics and attribution for clients of the technology arm of Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager.

“We are very pleased to be working with Amundi to integrate our global analytics capabilities into Amundi’s world-class ALTO platform,” said Todd Moyer, President and COO at Confluence. “Many asset managers are looking to focus more of their time on their core business to increase scale and operational efficiency. Our partnership with Amundi can significantly improve efficiency, helping clients focus on growing their business.”

Amundi’s ALTO platforms offer scalable end-to-end financial management and data tools that empower asset managers, banks, and wealth managers to enhance their capabilities and achieve more impactful investment decisions.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Confluence to enhance the performance analytics and attribution available through our ALTO platforms,” said Benjamin Lucas, CEO of Amundi Technology. “Together, we provide a powerful and flexible solution to asset managers, allowing them to focus on their core business – managing their clients’ assets.”

Confluence Revolution is a cloud-based platform offering comprehensive analytics and reporting of portfolio performance, attribution, risk, ESG and composites/GIPS compliance. It helps clients reduce costs, improve client communication, and control investment decisions. Revolution’s ability to provide risk and regulatory capabilities, as well as performance measurement and attribution analysis, offers clients an integrated experience with robust data control and validation tools within a scalable cloud-based environment.

About Confluence

Confluence is a global leader in enterprise data and software solutions for regulatory, analytics, and investor communications. Our best-of-breed solutions make it easy and fast to create, share, and operationalize mission-critical reporting and actionable insights essential to the investment management industry. Trusted for over 30 years by the largest asset service providers, asset managers, asset owners, and investment consultants worldwide, our global team of regulatory and analytics experts delivers forward-looking innovations and market-leading solutions, adding efficiency, speed, and accuracy to everything we do. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with ~700 employees across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, South Africa, and Australia, Confluence services over 1,000 clients in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit www.confluence.com.

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global playersi, offers its 100 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets. This offering is enhanced with IT tools and services to cover the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages more than €2.1 trillion of assets.ii

With its six international investment hubsiii, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,500 employees in 35 countries.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and society

