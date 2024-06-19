Salsa Brings Embedded Payroll Solutions to Canada with Mangomint

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salsa, a U.S.-based company that offers embedded payroll capabilities through APIs, has today announced its official expansion into Canada and first local partnership with Mangomint, a leading booking and management platform serving spas and salons. Salsa’s modern payroll infrastructure now allows software platforms like Mangomint to overcome traditional barriers and provide an all-in-one business solution with integrated payroll to their customers across the continent.

In Canada, nearly 1.2 million small businesses still rely on siloed legacy systems to compensate their workers, despite their swift adoption of new, advanced solutions for other key functions, like marketing and internal operations. This means business owners cannot conveniently pay their workers in the same software application where they manage their teams, clients, and other business needs. Salsa aims to enable companies across industries to solve this longstanding payroll challenge with APIs that can easily be embedded into software platforms such as:

The booking platform at a hair salon

A point-of-sale system at restaurants

The practice management application used at a physical therapy office

A time and attendance app used in nursing facilities

Mangomint has been utilizing Salsa’s infrastructure to provide payroll capabilities to its U.S. spa and salon customers, and is now excited to bring those same benefits to their Canadian base—marking Salsa’s first point of market entry.

“Many fintech innovations only serve the U.S. market, but platforms like Mangomint have a significant base in Canada and want to offer the same experience to all of their customers,” said John Kramer, CEO and co-founder of Salsa. “With our multi-country API, software platforms can now launch the first embedded payroll products that serve customers on both sides of the border. We’re excited to see this adoption and look forward to helping businesses in Canada tackle one of the biggest pain points – payroll.”

"Integrating Salsa’s payroll API into Mangomint was a game-changer for our customers in the U.S.," said Daniel Lang, Founder and CEO of Mangomint. "Now, for the first time, Canadian business owners in the beauty and wellness sector can pay their staff in the same platform they’re already using to manage booking, sales, and client communications. It’s an easier experience for them and gives business owners one less thing to worry about."

Previously, launching a payroll product in Canada was a major undertaking. Salsa’s payroll APIs have been available in the U.S. for three years, and the recent push into Canada is the result of two years of localizing the solution to align with the country’s compliance and business practices. Salsa can now eliminate payroll complexities by handling all of the compliance, calculations, tax filing, and money movement so that software applications can focus on building a better payroll product experience for business owners.

“Our engineering team is well-versed in the complexities of global payroll,” said Juan Barroso, co-founder and CTO of Salsa. “For many of our engineers, this was our third time building a Canadian payroll engine, and we still had so much to improve. We’re incredibly proud of the product, and we’re thrilled to see our partners already launching the next generation of payroll products here.”

Currently, Salsa is available to software platforms serving both U.S. and Canadian businesses. Learn more at www.salsa.dev to start building.

About Salsa:

Salsa provides modern, flexible payroll infrastructure and makes it easy to launch a revenue generating payroll product. Salsa provides APIs and components that are designed for integration into software products that businesses use to manage their workforce. With a heritage of expertise and 200 years of payroll experience from industry leaders like QuickBooks Payroll, Xero, and Gusto, Salsa safely handles payroll, compliance, money movement and tax filing in the U.S. and Canada, with potential future expansions to other countries.

About Mangomint:

Mangomint is a next-generation SaaS platform designed to automate day-to-day operations, increase profit, and enhance client experiences for beauty and wellness businesses. Catering to salons and spas with 5 or more service providers, Mangomint offers a range of features including appointment booking, POS/payments, client and staff management, inventory and retail sales, two-way-texting, email marketing, and now, integrated payroll processing.