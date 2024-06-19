Zep® is Fueling Performance On and Off the Track with NASCAR’s Chase Briscoe at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zep®, the go-to cleaning brand for professionals, announces its official NASCAR sponsorship with Stewart-Haas Racing, the championship-winning NASCAR team co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart and Haas Automation founder Gene Haas.

The agreement names Zep as “the Official Cleaning Supplier of Stewart-Haas Racing” and will have Zep serve as the primary sponsor for Stewart-Haas driver Chase Briscoe in the USA Today 301 NASCAR Cup Series race June 23 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. The No. 14 Zep Ford Mustang Dark Horse will take to the track on Saturday for practice and qualifying before the race on Sunday, which will be broadcast live at 2:30 p.m. EDT on USA and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Chase Briscoe is a third-generation racer, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. Born in Mitchell, Indiana, Briscoe has made a name for himself in the NASCAR Cup Series with his exceptional driving skills and determination. He began his racing career at a young age, competing in sprint cars before moving to stock cars. Known for his versatility and tenacity on the track, Briscoe has achieved numerous victories and accolades, including a championship in the ARCA Racing Series. His relentless pursuit of excellence and passion for motorsports make him a formidable competitor, a respected figure in the racing community, and a perfect fit to represent the Zep brand.

“Whether it’s at the track or at home, Zep is always close by,” Briscoe said. “From its line of cleaning supplies to its car care products, you’ll find Zep inside my race hauler and inside my garage. Whether it’s my sprint car, my street car, or my tractor, Zep helps me keep them looking right and running right.”

As Briscoe’s primary sponsor for the USA Today 301, fans can expect to see Zep well represented. Beyond the blue-and-gold No. 14 Zep Ford Mustang Dark Horse Briscoe will drive at New Hampshire, Zep will be emblazoned on crew firesuits and accessories, pit wall banners, and more. Promotion of the race will be featured on the social media channels of Stewart-Haas and Zep in the lead up to Sunday’s race.

“We are thrilled to partner with Chase Briscoe and showcase Zep’s range of professional-grade solutions to the NASCAR audience,” said Greg Heyer, EVP Retail Sales & Marketing for Zep. “Chase’s dedication and performance on the track aligns perfectly with Zep’s commitment to delivering precision products that help professionals and homeowners alike achieve superior cleaning and maintenance results. Whether you are cleaning a factory, a restaurant, a home, or a race car- we can help you save time with innovative and effective solutions like our winning cleaners, degreasers, lubricants. We look forward to seeing our brand represented in such a dynamic and exciting environment.”

For more information about Zep’s products and its partnership with Chase Briscoe, please visit zep.com.

About Zep, Inc.

Zep, Inc. is a leading innovator, producer, and distributor of maintenance, cleaning, and sanitation solutions for industrial and institutional, retail, and food & beverage customers. Zep possesses a large portfolio of premium solutions built over an 85-year legacy of developing the most effective products trusted by professionals and consumers to get the job done right the first time.