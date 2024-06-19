Eliud Kipchoge Signs With Shokz as Global Brand Ambassador

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shokz, the global consumer electronics brand and world’s leading pioneer in open-ear headphone technology, today announced the current, two-time Olympic marathon champion, Eliud Kipchoge, as a global brand ambassador. As part of the partnership, Kipchoge and Shokz will jointly launch co-branded products.

The 39-year-old Kipchoge is widely regarded as one of the greatest marathon runners ever, having run four of the 10 fastest marathons in history, as well as having 11 World Marathon Major wins to his name. The Kenyan phenomenon, who in 2019 became the first person ever to run a sub-two-hour marathon, is bidding to rewrite the history books again this year, in an attempt to become the first athlete ever to win three consecutive Olympic marathon titles. His mantra: ‘No Human is Limited’ shows parallels with his illustrious career, inspiring everyone to break their limitations. Aligning with Shokz’ vision, Kipchoge joins forces with the world’s leading open-ear headphone brand to help both himself and his fellow ‘NN Running Team’ through their training regimes as they head toward this year’s Paris Olympic Games.

As part of the collaboration, Shokz will launch a limited edition version of OpenRun Pro, which features a grey and orange colorway, and the globally renowned ‘NN Running Team’ logo engraved on the headphones. The color inspiration for this product comes from the signature colors of Kipchoge's NN Running Team - the vibrant orange, which ignites a love for sports, and grey that represents resilience and the challenge of pushing athletic boundaries, hoping to inspire every sports enthusiast. The special edition headphones will launch on June 27, 2024 - quantities will be very limited. More details can be found on the Shokz website.

“When I first encountered these headphones, I found them to be very useful for my training and so I had to introduce them to our NN Running team,” said Kipchoge. “We’re a team that trains incredibly hard and these headphones give us the opportunity to enjoy music and be aware of our surroundings even for our longest workouts.”

“We couldn’t be happier to bring Eliud Kipchoge on as a global brand ambassador,” said Daisy Cong, International Marketing Director at Shokz. “He is recognized worldwide as one of the greatest athletes of all time and it is an honor to have him join the team. We can’t wait to help him forge his name in history once again at this year’s Olympic Games.”

Shokz is the world’s leading pioneer in open-ear technology, with all users enjoying an open-ear listening experience. Using bone conduction and or DirectPitch™ Technology, Shokz headphones transmit sound to your ears without obstructing them. They are designed to let you enjoy your music and podcasts without compromising on safety and comfort. Shokz headphones are available in various models, such as the OpenRun Pro, OpenFit, OpenFit Air and OpenSwim Pro, to suit different needs and lifestyles.

To learn more about Shokz and its products, visit www.shokz.com.

About Shokz

