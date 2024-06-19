Texas Christian University Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Provide a Comprehensive Video and Multimedia Management System Campuswide

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Texas Christian University (TCU), a private university in Fort Worth, Texas, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to serve the institution with a media creation, hosting, storage, and distribution solution campuswide. The Video Platform will replace the institution’s former tool.

TCU was seeking an all-in-one multimedia tool that provided continuous updates and innovation to its toolset. In addition to traditional use cases such as recording and editing lectures, the institution will benefit from auto-captioning and the ability to edit captions, video editing, embedding video quizzes, in-video commenting, and the ability to share media both internally and externally. The Video Platform also provides automated production, processing, publishing, and management of video and multimedia content, which helps streamline workflows and enables course designers and instructors to create engaging learning experiences. YuJa’s Video Platform integrates with Canvas, its learning management system.

In addition to the Video Platform, the institution will use the Zoom Connector to automatically upload videos recorded through Zoom into the Platform. The recordings can be disseminated securely and viewed across any device, automatically captioned and indexed for improved search-inside-video capabilities. The Zoom Connector also offers options for deleting recordings after an import to help institutions manage their storage.

“We’re excited for Texas Christian University to get started using the Video Platform to see how simple, yet powerful it is for everyone from administrators to instructors and students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Our goal is to make the transition seamless, and our teams are experienced at helping institutions with the migration process from start to finish.”

ABOUT TEXAS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY

A private university located in Fort Worth, Texas, Texas Christian University is classified as a top 100 National University by U.S. News and World Report and has a Carnegie Classification of R2: Doctoral Universities – High Research Activity. The University includes seven schools and colleges, in addition to the John V. Roach Honors College and the Burnett School of Medicine. Currently, TCU enrolls more than 10,200 undergraduates and 1,700 graduate students.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in cloud platforms and applications for regulated sector clients including higher-ed, K12, healthcare, and government. We enable enterprises to create engaging digital media experiences. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.